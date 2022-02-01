NASA Perseverance Rover captures a weird rock on Mars. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration even gave it a nickname, "Issole."

This weird-looking rock was taken as the international space union was gathering some samples on the Red Planet.

"This rock almost looked surprised that I was coming back! Thankfully, I was able to collect another sample here to replace the one I discarded earlier," said NASA via its official Twitter post.

This rock almost looked surprised that I was coming back! Thankfully, I was able to collect another sample here to replace the one I discarded earlier. This may be one of the oldest rocks I sample, so it could help us understand the history of this place. #SamplingMars pic.twitter.com/I1kqdNSchR — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) January 31, 2022

The tweet showing the actual images of Issole already generated more than 9,800 likes and 924 retweets. Now, here's what it actually looks like.

NASA Perseverance Captures Weird Mars Rock

According to CNET's latest report, the unusual Mars rock has two holes, which looks like its eyes. On the other hand, there is also a small crater that serves as its mouth.

Putting them together will actually make a surprise expression or face. NASA explained that it made a number of drills on the rock since it is one of the oldest rock samples they got.

The space union added that this would help them understand the history of Mars even more. Aside from the photo of Issole, NASA also shared some images of the rock core that is in the sample tube.

On the other hand, they also published another image of Issole, but this time, the photo shows the appearance of the weird rock after the latest drills.

Perseverance's Latest Rock Sampling

NASA conducted the latest rock sampling after Perseverance Rover's throat had some issues with stuck rock samples.

This means that the popular space vehicle is now back on track. As of the moment, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover only has two main goals.

Acquiring essential rock samples is one of them. The involved team plans to gather several dozen samples that will be brought back to Earth. These rocks are expected to arrive around 2031.

In other news, NASA's supersonic jet was able to complete its wind tunnel tests. Meanwhile, NASA Artemis Mission successfully finished its countdown test as well.

For more news updates about NASA and its upcoming space activities, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

