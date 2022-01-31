NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise regarding the strong smell of the ISS or the International Space Station, as well as the difficulty of performing spacewalks.

It comes ahead of the upcoming space movie of the Hollywood actor, which seeks to be the first action motion picture to be filmed in outer space in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

NASA Astronaut Warns Tom Cruise About ISS Smell

As per a report by Futurism, Glover, who is one of the NASA astronauts in the first crewed mission to the ISS via the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, had a conversation with the American actor, giving him a heads up on some of the things that might surprise him at first.

The conversation between the NASA astronaut and Cruise happened in the podcast of the US space agency that goes by the name "The Body in Space."

In episode 229 of the NASA podcast, the Hollywood actor had the chance to talk to one of the astronauts that have stayed in the ISS.

As such, Cruise took the chance to ask the NASA astronaut about how it is like to be inside the orbiting space station.

Glover answered the curious query of the actor with any hesitation, disclosing the intriguing smell of the space station.

International Space Station: How Does it Smell?

The NASA astronaut said that "you notice the smell the strongest because you kind of get saturated and you get used to it after." But still, Glover noted that "it was an interesting combination."

The astronaut warned Cruise where the smell inside the ISS got worse, identifying the "module that has the lifting." He explained that it is where the bathroom and the strength training equipment are found, so, "that's the most odoriferous module."

To better explain the smell in that part of the space station, he likened it to a locker room here on Earth.

On the other hand, the ISS, in general, smells more like a hospital on our home planet, at least according to the NASA astronaut.

Spacewalks: The Truth Behind it

Glover also took the time to give Cruise a glimpse of how spacewalks are in reality, noting that it is not as easy as it looks.

The NASA astronaut puts it this way: "It's like running two marathons but on your hands the whole time." He added that they rarely use their legs during spacewalks.

Tom Cruise Space Movie

According to a report by Screen Rant, both Christopher McQuarrie and Doug Liman are joining Cruise in his space film, which will shoot some scenes in the ISS.

Previously, the movie studio behind the space movie announced that it is working on a studio module in space.

