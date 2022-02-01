The Steam sale schedule for the first half of 2022 has been revealed by Valve, alongside some changes to the discount policies.

Eurogamer reports that the dates are separated by a week, and each week will focus on putting specific game genres on sale. Valve calls this Themed Sales, which is intended to do as the name suggests: showcase specific game genres. It all starts on February 28th and will last until July 25th.

Here are the specific dates that will be part of the Steam sale schedule for the first half of this year:

Feb 28-March 7: Remote Play Together

March 14-21: JRPGs

March 28-April 4: SimFest: Hobby Edition

May 2-May 9: Die-a-lot, which includes "Metroidvanias" and roguelite titles

May 23-May 30: Racing

July 18-July 25: Survival

As you can see, the first offerings of this year's Steam sale will be featuring games that have Steam's Remote Play Together feature. For the unaware, this feature allows Steam users to play multiplayer titles online together, wherever they are and whenever they want.

Remote Play Together supports a lot of titles on the platform, including popular sports games such as "NBA 2K," as well as fast-paced multiplayer titles like "Call Of Duty" and games with co-op campaign modes like "Resident Evil 6," to name a few.

A handful of these games are already discounted as part of Valve's New Year Sale, which is a good prep for the upcoming big Steam Sale.

The annual Steam Sale is one of the most anticipated of its kind in gaming, considering how several games can cost almost nothing for its entire duration. Many people believe this is how the distribution platform dominates the competition, and the main reason why it recently posted a new concurrent player record.

Discount Policy Changes Alongside Confirmed Steam Sale Schedule

Before you dive in head (and wallet) first into the next big sale, Valve has also announced some major changes to its discount policies, as per PCGamer. Here's what you should be aware of, straight from Valve:

You can run a launch discount, but once your launch discount ends, you cannot run any other discounts for 28 days.

It is not possible to discount your product for 28 days following a price increase in any currency.

Discounts cannot be run within 28 days of your prior discount, with the exception of Steam-wide seasonal events.

Discounts for seasonal sale events cannot be run within 28 days of releasing your title, within 28 days from when your launch discount ends, or within 28 days of a price increase in any currency.

You may not change your price while a promotion is live now or scheduled for the future.

It is not possible to discount a product by more than 90% or less than 10%.

Custom discounts cannot last longer than two weeks, or run for shorter than one day.

Just be sure to take note of these changes before you buy any of the massively discounted games on Steam.

