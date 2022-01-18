The "God Of War" PC port is here, and it is killing it on Steam as of the moment, making it possibly one of the best console-to-PC ports in recent memory.

GameSpot reports that the critically acclaimed former PlayStation exclusive is now topping the Steam charts in terms of sales. As per data from SteamDB, it is leading the likes of "Monster Hunter Rise", "Ready Or Not," and one of the most-anticipated Souls-like games of this generation, "Elden Ring."

Here is the tweet from SteamDB, which shows figures taken as of January 16th:

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 16 January 2022:



#1 - God of War

#2 - MONSTER HUNTER RISE

#3 - MONSTER HUNTER RISE

#4 - Ready or Not

#5 - ELDEN RINGhttps://t.co/5yjea5SKb7 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 16, 2022

"God Of War" was also released on Epic Games Store at the same time as the Steam version, though Epic doesn't really share their sales data with the public.

If you go to the game's Steam page right now, you'll notice that its reviews are also in the Overwhelmingly Positive range, based on over 10,500 user reviews. However, it's not just in dollar sales that Kratos' latest romp through Norse mythology succeeds.

Compared to other former exclusives that were also released on Steam (i.e. zombie survival title "Days One" and the equally iconic "Horizon Zero Dawn"), "God Of War's" total player count was nothing to scoff at.

According to ScreenRant, "God Of War's" peak player count topped 73,529, which handily beat "Zero Dawn's" record at a relatively meager 56,557. "Days Gone" is not even close at 27,450.

This number made Santa Monica Studios' latest masterpiece the first PlayStation Studios title to reach past the 70k player count mark. It has also likely pushed the game's lifetime sales beyond 20 million units, since its first release on the PS4 back in 2018.

"God Of War" is the latest in the now-growing list of former big-name Sony exclusives making their mark on PC, as the console-making giant attempts to cater to billions of PC gamers worldwide.

'God Of War' PC Success: More PS Exclusives Coming To PC Soon?

Sony should be seeing just how massive the business potential of this whole endeavor is. There is apparently even a great desire among first-party PlayStation developers to push more PS games onto PC, as revealed recently by "God Of War" and Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog.

Barlog said that there were multiple studios actually pushing Sony to release more PlayStation exclusives to PC. Eventually, the industry giant "relented." But does this mean that players can expect more in the future, say, "The Last Of Us" or "Uncharted" coming to PC?

When asked whether the sequel "God Of War Ragnarok" (slated to launch this year) will also come to PC, Barlog only said that he has "no idea." Speaking to Push Square, he mentioned that the team is "taking it one game at a time," looking to see how the game does on PlayStation consoles first.

For now, only time will tell whether Sony will bring more of their former big-time exclusives to PC.

