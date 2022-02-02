(Photo : Unsplash/Mark Chan) Airtags

AirTags have been used by people for illegal activities, like car theft, pickpocketing, and stalking. If you own an iPhone, you will get an alert that an AirTag is following you.

If you are using an Android phone, the AirTag will begin beeping three days after it starts tracking you. Luckily, you can immediately scan for AirTag and won't have to wait for three days.

AirTags Use Bluetooth

AirTags use Bluetooth so devices on Apple's Find My Network can detect them. If you use a Bluetooth scanner app, the type of app that shows nearby Bluetooth devices, you will see AirTags near you appear in the list of Bluetooth devices.

The AirTag won't show up as an AirTag in the list. Instead, it will appear as an unnamed Bluetooth device, and it does say it is an Apple device, so it might be easy to spot the AirTag if you don't own any Bluetooth gadgets owned by Apple, according to How to Geek.

Also, once you have spotted the device that shows an AirTag, you can move your Android phone around and pay attention to signal strength to pin down its location.

AirTags have been used to help people find lost or stolen items. In August 2021, a man recovered his stolen scooter thanks to the AirTags he placed on it.

However, the device had been used in illegal activities. Last year, a woman was stalked by an unknown man using an AirTag.

How to Scan for AirTags on Android

Apple's Tracker Detect app allows you to find nearby AirTags, but it does not notify immediately if an AirTag is following you, according to LifeWire.

You need to manually scan for the Bluetooth tracker, wait 10 minutes to make sure that the AirTags stay nearby, and then you can play a sound to help locate the item.

You can begin by downloading Tracker Detect from the Google Play Store and opening the app on your Android phone. From the screen, press the Scan button.

Your Android phone will start scanning for AirTag. After a couple of minutes, if there are any AirTags nearby, they will appear listed on the Results page. Just tap on one of the unknown AirTags.

You will have to wait 10 minutes to ensure that the AirTags are near you and do not have the general area. After 10 minutes, you can choose the Play Sound button.

If the Tracker Detect app works well, it will connect to the AirTags and activate the Bluetooth tracker's built-in speaker. You can use the sound to help find the hidden AirTag, according to The Verge.

How to Scan for Bluetooth Trackers on Android Manually

To scan for nearby AirTags, you will need a Bluetooth scanner app. You can use LightBlue, a free Bluetooth scanner app that you can download on Google Play Store. Install the app on your Android phone, launch it, and perform a scan.

You will see all nearby Bluetooth devices here, from Bluetooth mice and keyboards to headphones to AirTag. If you are in a public location, you may see other people's nearby devices on this list.

If you want an easier time spotting AirTags in the list, it might be helpful to get away from other people's devices.

You will have an easier time spotting an AirTag in your bag if you are in the middle of an empty field than if you are sitting in the middle of a public place.

The AirTag will show as 'Unnamed' device. If you tap it, you will see that the Manufacturer's specific data field says the particular entry is an Apple device, which hints that the device might be an AirTag.

