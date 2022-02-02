Gucci Unveils Ophidia Case For AirPods Max At $920 | Here's What People Said About its Price

Apple first launched AirPods Max two years ago following people's request to have an extra accessory for the wearable tech.

Interestingly, the audio equipment showed impressive features and topnotch sound quality to the customers such as user-friendly design, ANC (active noise cancellation), and good battery life. However, many people still dislike it for many reasons.

If you are not into the Apple Smart Case, you might want to check Gucci's "Ophidia" case which is quite similar to the Cupertino product. It costs $980 as of press time.

Gucci Releases Own AirPods Max Smart Case

According to a report by MacRumors earlier this week, the Ophidia Case was Gucci's answer to Apple's AirPods Max Smart Case.. As we know about the Italian luxury brand, expect that you would get it for an expensive price.

While Apple's wearable case features no branding on it, Gucci assures that this time, the AirPods Max user is using a smart case with a whopping price tag.

Posted as an "online exclusive," the Ophidia case poses "low environmental impact" thanks to its viscose and neoprene components. Gucci wrote that there's a "Snap" button closure bearing a "GG" logo in gold.

In addition, the brown leather appears to have borrowed an old-fashioned design which we have seen from other handheld bags. There's also a shoulder strap that you can adjust anytime depending on your preference.

Gucci ensured that AirPods Max users are carrying their accessories as if they are just carrying a luxury bag.

"Lifestyle objects view every day through the Gucci lens. This case for AirPods Max brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with 'Hodiernum'-a Latin word that means 'belonging to the present day.' An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear."

Does Ophidia Case Have Magnets Similar to Apple's Smart Case?

In another story from 9to5Mac, it's not mentioned in the description if the Ophidia case has magnets that hold AirPods Max to sleep mode. These are useful additions to Apple's smart case because they prevent the battery from being drained out in case the wearable device is not turned on.

If Gucci's case has indeed no magnets for this feature, a user will be required to recharge their gadgets every 20 hours.

Currently, the AirPods Max Smart Case sits at $550 while Gucci's smart case offers almost double pricing at $920.

You can visit Gucci's official site for more information about this product.

What People Thought About Gucci's Smart Case

Upon the release of the Ophidia case, people quickly commented about its unbelievable pricing. Since it costs an arm and a leg for others, one user wrote that the targeted audiences of this case are YouTube influencers or YouTubers.

Another person said that he could not understand Gucci regarding the product. One user answered that only average income earners who waste their money on luxury would buy the Ophidia case.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported back in August 2021 that AirPods Max users can now detect their lost gadgets. The tracking capability was quite similar to AirTags.

