Alphabet Stock Split 2022: Google's Parent Company Approves 20-for-1 Split To Attract More Investors

Alphabet announced that it would be splitting stocks and increasing outstanding shares by a 20-to-1 ratio so many investors can buy affordable shares.

With this decision, the Alphabet stock dramatically increased to over 9% following this implementation.

Alphabet Shares Rise as Split-Stock Begins

Before Alphabet posted strong holiday sales covering Q4 2021, Apple's stock prices increased by 3% amid the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, per Tech Times last December.

While the Cupertino giant was gaining traction ahead of its competitors, the other tech brands did not perform well at that period. The company also decided to split its stock into three categories for all people.

According to the latest report by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Alphabet did what Apple implemented last time. Google's parent firm came up with the idea of splitting stock shares into Class A, Class B, and Class C based on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

The shareholder should first approve the change that will take place. The additional shares will be received on July 1, 15, and 19 for each class.

Google's 'Long-Term' Welfare For Shareholders

A decade ago, the search engine giant introduced Class C, the third class of shares which contains no voting rights. The company retained Class A shares which have a single vote per share. The Class B shares are under investors and founders.

In 2015, the stock structure of the company was rebranded to parent Alphabet.

Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page emphasized the importance of acting within the company's "long-term welfare" not only for the firm itself but also for its shareholders. This is written in a 2004 letter about Google's IPO filing.

Meanwhile, the 2012 letter tackled more about the effective splitting of stocks. It was included there that this concern had caused an uproar among some shareholders. With that, the 2-for-1 stock split immediately arrived two years later.

Per CNBC, the two Google founders have a combined Class C Shares accounting for 12%. FactSet noted that these involve the absence of voting rights.

For the Class B shares, Brin and Page reportedly gained access to 84% of them. However, these reportedly were not up for open market trading.

While Alphabet stock shares had raised their prices, the closing record on Tuesday, Feb. 2 hit more than $2,750. This was the first time that the double-pricing took place since May 2020.

Moreover, this decision would impact investors' appetite to invest in Alphabet through the affordable shares price. Currently, those who want to buy a share would only need to spend $128.64 from its previous price of $2,752.88.

Tech Stocks On Rising Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As cryptocurrencies and stocks decline in the latest record, there's still a glimmer of hope that they will bounce back in the future. The bear market is still felt by the investors, but you can take a quick look for tech stocks that would help you recover in the meantime.

Tech Times reported last month that the best tech stocks to buy amid the Omicron surge were Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

For the fiscal year 2022, the analysts said that these stocks have the upper hand to flourish in the next few months.

