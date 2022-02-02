The metaverse continues to become a reality as strengthened parameters and anonymity remain at the forefront of the endeavor. With Astra Protocol, decentralized compliance becomes more stable and enhanced via its advanced compliance layer, which will now find itself amidst the highly volatile metaverse game called the Sandbox.

The partnership will see Astra Protocol's various compliance hub tools integrated onto the metaverse platform with features that mainly include Anti-Money-Laundering and Know-Your-Customer (KYC). These integrations will not only give the Sandbox crypto game more well-rounded compliance parameters but aid in the advancement of this metaverse concept.

Astra Protocol utilizes trusted legal teams, which are among the most trusted audit and legal firms in the world, as well as blockchain experts amidst the company's highly stabled Decentralized Legal Network (DLN). Its DLN is also situated across 195 varied countries, allowing it a slew of support and compliance to rules on any legal strain.

The company's founder, Jez Ali, relays his excitement:

"The future of metaverse development will be a long-lasting and innovative mission which has already shown incredible growth and is an exciting area of Web3. By deploying the first Compliance Hub in the metaverse, we can support this growth by adding a layer of protection for users across the world."

The advanced compliance hub via Astra Protocol works similarly to a customs identification check, giving cryptocurrency and metaverse Sandbox coin users peace of mind amidst their transactions. Said metaverse players can enter the compliance hub and connect to Astra Protocol's DLN for verification, thereby becoming accredited across the platform.

Upon completing this request, users will be gifted a non-transferable NFT, allowing them access to an array of special events set out across the Sandbox game. The user-generated crypto coin experience recently partnered up with Warner Music to deliver a virtual "musical theme park and concert venue," explained WMG. Additional venues and events are set to make waves across this virtual space.

The Sandbox metaverse is, as of yet, an ever-thriving digital landscape that offers resources in the form of real estate with a crypto asset that is valued at a whopping $14 billion and assorted tokenized assets, such as the virtual yacht that sold for $650 thousand in 2021. Its main goal is to bring about a new form of social interaction and digital advancements via building out the metaverse through user-generated content.

Its partnership and integration with Astra Protocol will allow said opportunities for better regulation procedures and approvals, especially with its afforded whitelisting procedure that ensures a user's identity can't be compromised following the strict aforementioned verification rulesets.

Astra Protocol walked away with $9 million at the end of last year in a token raise that has only aided its efforts in expanding decentralized compliance across the DeFi ecosystem. Its support across the Sandbox crypto experience will hopefully only add new layers of trust and compliance to this ever-burgeoning metaverse.

