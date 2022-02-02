A year after successfully launching its VPN service on Android, Google has revealed they are now rolling it out to iOS devices as well.

Google One's VPN

In addition to Google One's subscription packages that comprise email storage phone backup, along with other benefits--a VPN service is also part of the premium bundle.

In 2021, Google released their VPN to Android devices, and iOS users have anticipated it since then.

Now, suppose you're an iPhone user. In that case, you won't have to wait anymore because Google announces that it will now be up and running to your iOS devices and is now available in 18 different countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, and Mexico.

As is the case with Android users, iOS users who are only subscribed to the Premium plans will be able to access the Google One VPN. The premium plan's cheapest pricing costs $9.99/£7.99 per month with 2TB of storage.

Despite the narrow range of features and a limited number of server options offered by Google One VPN, unlike NordVPN, Google promises that it has been working to introduce new features since its launch.

Just last year, Google One's VPN was upgraded to include a whitelist function. This whitelist function enables users to designate a group of applications that may bypass the VPN.

Together with their announcement, Google also made a new feature to its VPN service meant to come to both Android and iOS devices.

The VPN now protects you against privacy compromises commonly caused by VPN disconnections with the "safe disconnect" feature. This is so your data won't end up elsewhere while your VPN disconnects.

Plus, a "snooze" feature lets you temporarily disable your VPN.

In the announcement, Google wrote, "We'll keep adding more security features to our Premium plans, so you know your data is safe."

Google also highlighted that privacy and security are always the heart of its services, whether products or services. Its systems come with built-in advanced security to help make sure no one is using VPN to identify you online.

Also Read: Google One Adds New 5TB Monthly Subscription at $24.99/Month | Is It Worth It?

Google One's VPN Limitations

You're probably thrilled about the idea of a storage upgrade that also comes with the ability to protect your IP and internet traffic. However, can Google One's VPN change your IP address? Unfortunately, no.

One of the main and perhaps the only downside of this service is that you won't get an IP address in another country, which could let you unlock different shows on different streaming services and other advantages at stake.

While other VPNs offer this feature as one of their most attractive features, Google and Apple are currently not offering it.

Regardless, that's the only setback you could get. With reasonable pricing and features, Google One is already everything you need and more--the VPN is just one major bonus.

Read Article: Google One VPN: Is It Reliable? Everything You Need to Know About Google's New Product

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.