Spotify released its Q4 2021 earnings today, and CEO Daniel Elk also addressed the Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation issues on its platform. The company faced massive walkouts from artists and subscribers due to the Misinformation circulating on its platform. Spotify has worked since then to address the issue to fix its content, and it offers to the public.

Spotify Q4 2021 Earnings: CEO Address Joe Rogan Issue

Spotify's Q4 2021 earnings summary is here, and it addresses the performance of the Swedish streaming platform for the last three months of last year. The company said that it performed with solid numbers and was able to keep its records high towards the end of the year and as it transitions to the new year.

However, that is not all from the Q4 earnings as Spotify's CEO addressed the Joe Rogan issue himself amongst the panel they presented. Here, Elk said that Spotify is against Misinformation and that the company is working hard to combat the misleading content in the platform.

Elk said that Spotify is creating a balance on the creativity of its artists and the safety of its users, despite having clear proof about the "Joe Rogan Experience's" COVID Misinformation.

Spotify CEO: Nobody is Exempted from Policies

Spotify brought a content advisory feature that would warn or let people know that there would be heavy content in the discussion in a particular podcast or show from the platform. Alongside the earnings call, Spotify said it would better improve its filtration of content and spot misinformation with its future operations.

The company's CEO said that it would continue to check for Misinformation as Spotify follows policies against it, having nobody exempted from pursuing it.

The Spotify Issue this 2022

The public well knows the issue that musician and songwriter Neil Young brought to the spotlight at the start of this year by calling out Spotify for allowing Joe Rogan to continue his podcast. The issue of Young points out the COVID-19 Misinformation present in the talks made by Rogan and his guests on his podcast entitled the "Joe Rogan Experience."

COVID-19 Misinformation is a ground for expulsion or suspension in different platforms. Still, in Spotify, Young said that it is evident on the platform, and there are no efforts to remove it. Spotify once said that it processed the content it brings and found no part in Rogan's podcast regarding COVID misinformation hence no actions against it.

Spotify later clarified that it has a policy against Misinformation and brought a "Content Advisory" feature that would inform the users about COVID-19 talks in podcasts.

The Q4 2021 earnings of the company are one of the first public outings of Spotify that also tackled the current issue it has today. It has already lost popular names in the industry, including Young. It is also losing subscribers in the process.

Elk said that the company aims to do better and is against COVID-19 Misinformation, something that it will improve with its future operations.

