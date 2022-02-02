Google Chrome Users Beware: 8 'High' Threat Exploits Exposed | Here's How to Protect Yourself From These Hacks

Google issued a warning to all Chrome users after discovering that the popular browser was teeming with vulnerabilities. The tech giant said that there were 27 vulnerabilities in its latest finding. Out of these numbers, eight were categorized as "high" level security threats.

Regardless of whether you are a Windows, Linux, or Mac user, you might be hit by these security flaws.

Google Chrome Vulnerabilities

The search engine titan has revealed some information about the exploits on its browser. Moreover, Google was also reportedly giving more time for users so they could upgrade their browsers to the latest version

Here's a list of the high-risk exploits that the company uncovered recently.

CVE-2022-0452: Use after free in Safe Browsing. Reported by avaue at S.S.L. on Jan. 5

CVE-2022-0453: Use after free in Reader Mode. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on Jan. 6

CVE-2022-0454: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Seong-Hwan Park (SeHwa) of SecunologyLab on Jan. 17

CVE-2022-0455: Inappropriate implementation in Full-Screen Mode. Reported by Irvan Kurniawan (sourc7) on Jan. 16

CVE-2022-0456: Use after free in Web Search. Reported by Zhihua Yao of KunLun Lab on Jan. 21

CVE-2022-0457: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by rax of the Group0x58 on November 29, 2021

CVE-2022-0458: Use after free in Thumbnail Tab Strip. Reported by Leecraso and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on November 5, 2021

CVE-2022-0459: Use after free in Screen Capture. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on August 28, 2021

Related Article: Google Chrome Users Beware: Update Your Browsers ASAP to Avoid 'Critical' Security Exploits

UAF Exploits Are Growing Popular

In another report by Forbes, Google concluded that among these vulnerabilities, the "Use-After-Free" or UAF exploits are the most notorious. Besides becoming widely known, a huge number of UAF hacks on Chrome have been discovered since January 2022.

To give you an idea about it, these flaws emerge when clearing the pointer to the memory does not go successfully.

Over the past years, the Chrome browser has become a hotspot of different vulnerabilities. Before UAF, the security teams have been dealing with "Heap Smashing" or Heap buffer overflow attacks.

How to Protect Yourself From Google Chrome Flaw

Recently, the company said that the newest versions of the browser in select platforms are expected to arrive in the following weeks. In this case, you need to have an early assessment of this incident.

If you want to check if the Chrome 98 is now available to your PC, here's what you need to do.

Click the "three dots" on the upper right of your browser.

Go to Settings.

From there, tap Help.

Click About Google Chrome.

If there's no update yet for your browser, do a regular checking of it. In addition, you are required to restart the browser for the solution to take into effect.

Around the world, it is estimated that there are 3 billion Chrome users on mobile and desktop combined. It's important to follow these processes so you can stay protected while accessing the open web.

Read Also: Chrome OS 91 Encounters Many Performance Issues After the Update--Here's Why You Should Not Install it



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.