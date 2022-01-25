Google Chrome update is rolling out a new critical and essential feature for its users on Android smartphones, which some might have been looking forward to for a long time now.

Google Chrome Update for Android

Although Google Chrome is still the leader of mobile web browsers in terms of market share, as per the data of Statistica, it still lacks some essential features.

To be more precise, according to a news story by The Sun UK, Google recently confirmed a new feature on its Chrome mobile app, which will prevent its users from losing the websites that they are currently browsing.

The Chrome update will start asking its users for a confirmation when they are trying to close all of their tabs on the Android app simultaneously.

The new feature will now trigger a pop-up on the Chrome Android app to double-check if the user actually intends to close down all of their currently opened tabs.

In some instances, users of the Google web browser have accidentally shut down their closed tabs. It comes as Chrome does not warn them before proceeding with the command.

It is worth noting that Chrome has a handy feature that allows its users to re-open all of their closed tabs after accidentally closing all of them. However, some might find it better to prevent having to re-open all of them once again.

Google Chrome Close Tab Warning: How to Get

The new feature on the Chrome mobile app has yet to release on the next update of the Android web browser.

Once it is available, Android users could get the additional functionality by making sure that their Chrome app is up to date.

The support page of Google says that "Chrome should automatically update based upon your Play Store setting." However, you could also manually check if the web browser is updated.

Here's how to update Google Chrome on Android:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

Then, select your profile icon on the upper right corner of the app marketplace.

Tap "Manage apps & device."

Next, go to "Updates available" and look for Chrome.

If Chrome is there, tap the Update button next to it.

That should be it. Once the new feature alerting Chrome users before closing down several tabs is out, simply updating your app should get the work done.

Elsewhere, here are the top web browser alternatives for Google Chrome whether you are using an iOS or Android mobile device.

