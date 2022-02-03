Meta User Experiences Virtual Harassment on Horizon Venues? More Than 3 Male Avatars Involved

A Meta user claimed that three to four men harassed her in the virtual platform Horizon Venues. As of the moment, Mark Zuckerberg's tech company is still enhancing its new virtual reality business.

But, it seems like the transition of Facebook to Meta is not doing so well. Recently, Tech Times reported that Meta's Q4 2021 earnings details were released.

The tech firm is not performing well ever since its operations started based on the data. Now, a new issue might further affect Meta, especially since it involves sexual harassment.

Meta User Experiences Virtual Harassment

According to News 18's latest report, Nina Jane Patel, a 47-year-old British woman, claimed she was sexually harassed during her experience in the Horizon Venues, Meta's virtual platform for events.

Also Read: Meta-Backed Cryptocurrency Diem Calls it Quits After Selling its $200 Million Assets to Silvergate

"Within 60 seconds of joining - I was verbally and sexually harassed - 3-4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos," shared Patel via his official blog post.

She added that she tried to get away from the male Meta users. But, they did not allow her to do so. Nina said that they also verbally abused her.

Patel further shared that she tried to enable the offered safety features in Horizon Venues, but she could not activate them since the happening was too fast.

You can visit this link if you want to see more about her negative experience in Meta's Horizon Venues.

Is Meta Doing Something About It?

Business Insider reported that Meta is already investigating the harassment issue that Patel experienced.

The company's spokesperson confirmed this detail, saying that they are sorry about the sexual harassment within Horizon Venues.

He added that they want all their consumers to have a positive experience in Meta's platforms, such as Horizon Venues and Horizon Worlds.

In other news, Meta Express WiFi will soon be removed from the company's offered services.

For more news updates about Meta and other virtual reality companies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Meta Introduces Avatars for Instagram Stories and DMs, Also Adding More Customization Options

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.