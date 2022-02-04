The PS5 stock availability for February 2022 is a massive search now, focusing on still its growing demand that is not yet answered by the supplies brought by Sony over the past months. Chip shortage is still a problem, and Sony is not denying that, being the most apparent reason for its limited availability in stores.

Nevertheless, there are rumors of an upcoming restock on popular retailers for the public to enjoy.

PS5 Stock Availability February: Here's Where to Buy

Best Buy

Availability: Currently sold-out, following restock rumors this month but limited availability. Slim chances of restocks every week. Initially had PS5 stock availability in-store. Both the Standard and Digital Editions were available on last restock.

Price: $499 | $399

Best Buy's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

GameStop

Availability: Currently sold-out, the last drop was in January; Frequently offers console-only or bundles in weekly intervals. Also available are pre-owned PS5 consoles at $60 or less. Restocks are on Wednesdays but have not shown any movement for this week-no significant supplies over the past weeks.

Price: $499 | $399

GameStop's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Sony Direct

Availability: Remains unknown and has no recent restocks on its platform. Additionally, there are no guaranteed consoles this week. Focuses on an invite-only feature that users need to sign-up on and receive emails for when guaranteed a slot.

Price: $499 | $399

Sony Direct's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

Target

Availability: Currently unavailable. Significant restock drops did not come for the company in the past weeks and have not yet announced any stock availability.

Price: $499 | $399

Target's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart

Availability: Currently unavailable, an unknown date for the retailer's next restock, but check for updates via Twitter and retail e-shop as Walmart frequently updates. Walmart is known to drop the PS5 restocks during Thursdays and on weekends.

There are no significant drops over the holidays and January; no news for February yet.

Price: $499 | $399

Walmart's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

PS5: Are Stocks Still Coming from Sony?

Sony is in a deep well now, and it is stuck while looking for the necessary components it needs to assemble and build the console that is in massive demand from the public. According to ComicBook, Sony recently announced that it would take long before guaranteeing a console restock on its direct and retailers.

For now, Sony encourages people should sign-up for its direct invite website that will email them for a slot and guarantee a console. Through this program, a user would not have to wait on an online queue for a console and not have anything at the end of the day or when it sells out.

The PlayStation is still bordering on its HDR gaming offer and its next-generation 4K gaming quality. Because of the massive features that the PS5 offers, it faces a problem in its limited components and is almost out of reach for Sony.

