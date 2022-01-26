A New PS5 online game is in the works by the PlayStation London Studio, which is now hiring several devs to make the upcoming gaming title on the Sony console possible.

New PS5 Online Game and PlayStation London Studio

As per a news story by GamesRadar, the London Studio of PlayStation, which worked on popular gaming titles, namely "EyePet" and "SingStar" is now on its way to releasing a new online game for the PS5.

As such, it is building a team that would work on it, which PlayStation London announced on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the official Twitter account of PS in the largest city of the United Kingdom is now aptly carrying the name "PlayStation London Studio is Hiring!"

As if its Twitter name is not enough, the studio posted its announcement with a GIF that says "we are hiring!"

To be more precise, PS London revealed that they are "building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game."

The tweet contained a link that specified the numerous job openings at its London Studio, which is 14 roles in total.

PlayStation London Studio Hiring

The job listings at the London Studio are wide-ranging, which includes a lead character artist, a lead online programmer, and an environmental artist-to name a few.

It is worth pointing out that some of the job offerings are only temporary, lasting for about 18 months, including the role for development support and junior developer support.

However, the rest are permanent roles, such as the senior gameplay AI programmer, lead level designer, and lead online programmer.

PS5 Online Game

According to a report by The Gamer, the job listings at the PlayStation London Studio are consistently looking for folks who have experience in triple-A gaming titles for both console and PC platforms.

The news outlet further noted that PlayStation disclosed that it would be "an ambitious AAA project," noting that it also hinted that there is a live service in the works as well.

Not to mention that PS London is also consistently looking for those who previously worked with the Unreal or Unity game engine.

On top of that, The Gamer also noted in the same report that the specific job posting for the lead level designer required the candidate to have prior "experience designing for online multiplayer combat," which could suggest that the new PS5 game is going that route.

