PS5 UK Restock Rumors: Amazon, GAME Hint on Potential Drops in the Next Few Weeks of February 2022

Getting a PS5 became even more complicated when Sony, its creator, was hit by a chip shortage. Indeed, the production for the next-gen consoles has slowed down, but it doesn't mean that they won't be available for a long time.

Recently, a UK-based tipster wrote that GAME might be hosting a fresh restock event next week. Meanwhile, a now-deleted PS5 listing might hint that Amazon is now on the verge of releasing stocks in late February.

GAME PS5 Restock in the UK

T3 spotted that a popular restock tracker @PS5StockAlertUK on Twitter posted that GAME will start releasing PlayStation 5 units starting Feb. 8 to 10. According to the restock account, the console drop is anticipated to commence from 9 AM until 11:30 UK time.

Usually, the retailer will first announce the live restock event on social media ahead of schedule. We could expect that both digital and disc versions of Sony's console will be available by that time, including the bundle offers.

As a throwback, GAME held its last restock last Jan. 18. At that period, a myriad of different games was also available on the shelf, including "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart," "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," and "FIFA 22." The delivery date for the orders took place on Jan. 26.

Per the official website of GAME, the PlayStation bundles will roll out on Feb. 18 so this means we would have a fresh restock after Valentine's day.

Furthermore, PS5 Stock UK confirmed that the next console batch will likely hit in the first half of the month. This means that the live restock might occur on either Feb. 8 or 15.

Removed PS5 Listing Hints on the Next Drop

In another story written by Gaming Intel, Amazon said that Prime membership customers would have a head start for the PS5 purchase. This announcement remains to be possible on the regular console listing.

In connection to this, a popular console tracker predicted what's coming next to the e-commerce giant.

Tech Times reported that Amazon would initially release PS5 units in late January. However, that did not happen. The next option would be moving the schedule to February.

If you want to have a sure slot on the store, we recommend regularly keeping an eye on its page. Remember that it usually drops supplies between the 20th day and the last day of the month.

Meanwhile, GameStop reportedly made its leftover consoles available for the second time around. Tech Times wrote that the US retailer would host an in-store event for this month.

It's important to regularly visit the retailers' website for more details regarding PS5 restocks. The demand for the next-gen console remains high at the moment despite the ongoing semiconductor issue.

