Steam's most played games in January 2022 have now been unveiled, including "DOTA 2," "PUBG: Battlegrounds," and "Apex Legends"-- to name a few.

On top of that, "Dota 2" also notably had the highest peak player count in nearly two years, as per the report by NME.

Steam's Most Played Games January 2022

According to a news story by OtakuArt, the "Grand Theft Auto V," which was released way back in 2013, still made it to the topmost played games on Steam, amassing 68 million players on the game marketplace alone.

Meanwhile, the free-to-play battle royale game, "Apex Legends, " sits on the fourth spot on Steam's most-played games. To be precise, EA's gaming title booked more than 105 million players for the first month of 2022 on Steam.

On the third spot is the new free-to-play battle royale gaming title, "PUBG Battlegrounds." It was initially released as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" until it shifted to a new free-to-play format on Jan. 12 and got its new name.

On the other hand, "Dota 2," which is the sequel of "Defense of the Ancients," still holds a massive player base on Steam as of last Jan, accounting for 348 million players in total. The multiplayer online battle arena gaming title was launched by Valve corporation way back on July 9, 2013.

However, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" is the most played game of Steam for the start of 2022 with over 437 million players in Jan.

It is worth noting that the release date of "CS: Global Offensive" is years away from now since its debut on Aug. 21, 2012, but its current players are still impressive, at least in terms of Steam's numbers.

Dota 2 Highest Peak Player Count

Not only did "Dota 2" enter the most played games on Steam for the first month of the new year, but the MOBA game also broke its peak player count.

NME reported that the data from Steam Charts showed that "Dota 2" booked its highest player count in the past 20 months or two and a half years.

Last Jan, the peak player count of the MOBA game was nearly 800,000.

The news outlet further noted that the last time that "Dota 2" reached this much number of players was in April 2020 with more than 800K players. It has gone down since then, but the Jan. 2022 figures change its gradual fall.

Consequently, the second session of the spin-off Netflix series of "Dota 2", the "Dota: Dragon's Blood Book Two" was released on Jan. 18.

Although the Netflix show could be one of the reasons, there is no sure way to confirm that as of writing.

