Best and Safest Methods to Clean Your Mechanical Keyboard [2022]

Mechanical keyboards are somehow the stylish versions of the regular computer peripherals that we know. Aside from being more durable than the typical keyboard, users can also customize them according to their preference.

While it's comfortable to use, it requires preventive maintenance to retain its top-notch shape and quality. The main enemies of these accessories are dirt and grime that stick to them.

If you are looking for the best ways to clean your mechanical keyboard, here's a quick guide to follow to get rid of unnecessary obstacles in your device.

Cleaning Tools For Mechanical Keyboard

Gaming Scan reported that if you plan to clean your mechanical keyboard, you will need a handful of tools to help you accomplish it. Here's a list of what you need to have when the time comes:

Rubbing alcohol is important if you want to eliminate grime and oils without the need to remove the keycaps.

Vacuum - this tool is not only for cleaning your house but also for eradicating piles of dirt in-between the keycaps.

Keycap puller - a must-grab item if you want to remove your keycaps. Using your hand alone is not enough to do it since it might cause scratches on the sides of the keycaps.

Microfiber cloth - for effective wiping of dirt

Dish soap - for deep cleaning keycaps by soaking to a solution of water and soap

Preventive Measures to Clean Your Keyboard

The difficulty of cleaning your mechanical keyboard depends on the dust level where your PC or laptop is located. In addition, the daily activities around your device could dictate something on what approach of cleaning you should do to maintain it.

With that, here are the things that you need to do to get started with a preventive cleaning.

Unplug the mechanical keyboard in case it's a wired one. Relocate it to your usual cleaning area. Shake it and turn it in an upside-down position. Use an air compressor and blow the air in the spaces between the keys. Make sure to apply this step to all parts of your keyboard. In case you don't have a compressor, you can use a vacuum cleaner. Apply a small amount of isopropyl alcohol to the outer surface of your keyboard. Do it as well to the keycaps to remove unnecessary residues.

The Way to Deep Cleaning

Preventive cleaning might not be enough to eradicate the grimes in your keyboard. In that case, you need to conduct a thorough process via deep cleaning, which requires a more sophisticated approach.

To get started, here's everything you need to do.

Again, disconnect your keyboard from your laptop or computer by unplugging it if it's wired. In case it's wireless, don't forget to remove its batteries if it has. Begin removing the keycaps by using a keycap puller. Put them in a container with dish soap and warm water solution. Soak them for at least two hours. Others do this overnight to eliminate the debris entirely. Rub alcohol-soaked cotton swabs for the keycaps. After that, use the vacuum for another round of cleaning the switch plate. While waiting for the keycaps to be dried, flip your keyboard so it won't absorb dust.

Do's and Don'ts When Handling Spills

Per Steelseries, there's a separate procedure that you need to follow when handling spills on your keyboard. Take note of these reminders.

Don't put rice on the keyboard.

Don't use a paper towel.

Unplug the peripheral as soon as possible.

Flip your keyboard to remove the liquid inside.

Utilize a lint-free cloth.

Carefully remove the mechanical keycaps.

Replace malfunctioning keys.

On top of these reminders, you can also opt for a water-resistant keyboard.

