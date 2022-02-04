Meta announced that it would release a new feature to allow more personal space for people's avatars in virtual-reality worlds. The metaverse is still at its testing stage, but the latest attempts to make virtual worlds are already facing harassment issues.

Meta to Combat VR Harassment

According to Bloomberg's technology columnist Parmy Olson, she had her own creepy experiences in the VR world. One user even likened her own traumatic experience in VR to sexual abuse.

Because of these cases, Meta announced the rollout of Personal Boundary. The feature prevents avatars from coming within a set distance of each other, creating more personal space for users and making it easier to avoid unwanted interactions in the virtual world.

Meta said that the Personal Boundary feature would stop others from invading your avatar's personal space. If another user tries to enter your personal space, the system will stop them from going forward as they reach your boundary. It will be available in Meta's Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues software.

Meta stated that the feature is an example of how VR has the potential to help people interact comfortably, but the company acknowledged that there was more work to be done.

Complaints from Women

Olson said that in her interactions in virtual reality, she had some moments wherein she felt awkward as a woman. She visited Meta's Horizon Worlds, which is a virtual-reality platform where anyone 18 or older can make an avatar and hang out with other users.

Users would need one of Meta's VR headsets, and the space allows users to play games and chat with other users. Olson told BBC's Tech Tent that she could see straight away that she was the only woman and the only female avatar. She had men come around her and stare at her silently.

Olson added that the male avatars started taking pictures of her and giving the pictures to her. She also had a moment when a guy zoomed up to her and said something.

In VR, if someone is close to you, the voice sounds like someone is talking into your ear, and it can take you by surprise.

Olson experienced the same discomfort in Microsoft's social VR platform. She said that she was talking to another lady, and within minutes of them chatting, a man came up to them and started talking to them. He also followed them around, saying inappropriate things, and they had no choice but to block him.

Olson said that she had heard of other women who have had the same experiences; some even came forward with their stories about harassment in Meta's VR Horizons World.

Nina Jane Patel told Daily Mail that she was abused in Horizon Venues, comparing it to sexual assault. She said that a group of male avatars groped her and subjected her to a stream of sexual innuendo. They took pictures of her and sent her inappropriate messages.

Meta responded to Patel's experience by saying that it was sorry and they wanted everyone to have a positive experience. They also want everyone to find the safety tools that can help in uncomfortable situations like this, and it can help them investigate and take action immediately.

Earlier this year, Meta also tackled the issue of the safety of children in the VR world, with the company proposing several features to protect its users who are minors.

