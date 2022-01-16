Microsoft decided to enhance its sexual harassment policies after most of the investors sided with Natasha Lamb, Arjuna Capital's Portfolio Manager.

She said that she was "shocked" after the giant tech manufacturer considered her proposal. Since Microsoft is one of the companies currently accused of toxic working environments, many of its shareholders recently urged the company to disclose its sexual harassment data.

However, the tech giant refused to do this, recommending a vote against the disclosure proposal. However, since the company lost, it agreed to the investors' demand.

Microsoft said that it will further review its sexual harassment policies and will release a report this coming spring.

Microsoft to Improve Sexual Harassment Policies

According to CNBC's latest report, Microsoft announced its decision last Thursday, Jan. 13. Because of this great news, Lamb, one of the tech firm's investors, shared her excitement.

"Our concern is not just what happened with Microsoft in the past but whether that behavior is being addressed and mitigated moving forward," explained Natasha via The Hill.

And now, her effort bore fruit. Lamb said that it is currently uncommon to get a majority vote when it comes to the sexual harassment issue.

She added that Microsoft's commitment to hiring a law firm to assess the executive-level cases independently is quite pleasing. This is really a great start, given that one of the accusations involves Bill Gates, the founder of the company.

Toxic Working Environment Now Getting Attention

Microsoft's current issue is just one example of how toxic environments are getting worse. However, this problem is now getting more attention.

Remember the death of George Floyd back in 2020? People protested because of the negative system of the U.S. police departments. Because of this, officials are now ensuring that the case of the iconic Black American will not happen again.

As of the moment, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters are now taken seriously by many companies.

In other news, Microsoft and Qualcomm collaborated to develop new AR glasses. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Pluton chip has finally arrived.

For more news updates about Microsoft's sexual harassment issues and other related business tech topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

