Apple Music's free trial has silently shrunk from three months to a single month.

Apple Music's Free Trial Reduced

As per a news story by Engadget, Apple Music, unlike other streaming platforms, has been notably generous when it comes to its free trial, which seeks to invite users to try out its service.

Other streaming services typically offer their free trial period at a maximum of a single month.

However, Apple being the new player in town way back in 2015 went the extra mile and offered its music streaming service free of charge for a whole quarter or three months.

This time around, though, Apple has had enough of its generous offering-and silently reduced its free trial to a single month.

Engadget noted in the same news story that the website of Apple Music now clearly offers a single month free, "then $9.99/month" cutting down its previous offering.

The change would have not been noticed immediately if not for the keen eye of the Japanese blog that goes by the name Mac Otakara.

Meanwhile, according to a report by MacRumors, the free trial of Apple Music has been reduced to a single month in various locations, including the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, and Australia, as the website of the streaming service has confirmed.

Apple Music Price

Despite the shorter free trial, the prices of the music streaming platform of the iPhone maker remain the same.

The cheapest way to access the massive library of Apple Music is still through the $4.99 Voice plan, as well as its plans exclusively for students.

Its standard plan still charges $9.99 every month. On the other hand, the multi-user family plan of the service is still to the tune of $14.99 every month.

Read Also: Spotify Reigns as Most Used Music Streaming Platform in 2021 | Apple Music Increases Market Share

Apple Music Six-Month Trial?

9to5Mac further noted in the same report that Apple still offers a six-month free trial. However, only those who would purchase their eligible products could get it, such as Beats, HomePod mini, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

That said, if you are not going to purchase these Apple products, you are left with a single month of a free trial.

On the other hand, Spotify still offers its generous three-month free trial. However, it is exclusive to its new subscribers that would use PayPal as their payment method.

Elsewhere, Spotify has yet to release its Apple Music Lossless counterpart, which is aptly called Hi-Fi-even if it was initially scheduled in 2021.

