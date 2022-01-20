Spotify reigns as the most used music service platform in the second quarter of 2021. On the other hand, Apple Music increased its market share, taking the second spot.

Spotify: Most Used Music Streaming Platform

According to the report by 9to5Mac, Spotify is still second to none in the global market share figures of MIDiA Research, which was published on Jan. 19.

Although Apple Music is impressively increasing its slice of the pie in market share, it still has a lot of work to do to go near the figures of Spotify.

The market share data of the research further showed the music streaming service subscribers grew by 26 percent in 2021 compared to the figures at the same time in 2020.

To be more precise, the data suggested that there are more than 500 million new subscribers among the various streaming services.

The numbers of Spotify further showed that it is still the most used streaming service even as some tech giants are trying to compete against it.

It is worth noting that Big Tech firms, such as Apple, Google, and Amazon, have their own music streaming platforms, namely Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

However, their slice of the market share is still far away from Spotify, making it the undisputed number one in the music subscription market, at least in 2021.

Apple Music Takes Second Spot

On the other hand, the performance of Apple Music in the recent music subscription data shows that it is rapidly amassing more users than in 2020.

To be more precise, Apple Music now holds 15% of the market share, which is still less than half the slice of Spotify at 31%.

The research further claimed that subscribers of Apple music streaming app is now over 78 million. Meanwhile, Spotify garnered a subscriber count of 160 million, according to the data of the study.

While Apple Music has increased its market share in the second quarter of last year, Spotify lost 34% from its 2020 figures, according to a report by Forbes.

Read Also: Spotify's Real-Time Lyrics Feature is Now Available Worldwide for Both Free and Paying Users

Amazon Music and Youtube Music

Aside from the performance of Apple and Spotify, the research also showed that Amazon Music and YouTube Music got the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Amazon Music follows Apple Music in the ranking with a 13% share in the market.

On the flip side, YouTube Music got 8%, which MIDiA Research noted to be the fastest-growing music streaming service among the rest.

Elsewhere, Spotify's Hi-Fi lossless tier has yet to release even as Apple Music and Amazon Music offer the same service already.

Related Article: Spotify Original and Exclusive Podcasts Will Now Show In-App Ads When Mentioned | Ads on Spotify Premium?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.