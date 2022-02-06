Oppo's Find X5 Pro full specifications have leaked online, such as its cameras, its prices, and a whole lot more, which is essentially everything about the upcoming flagship smartphone.

As per the report by The Verge, some details of the upcoming flagship device of Oppo, which is rumored to be called the Find X5 Pro, already leaked last January.

The initial leak further suggested what the next Oppo flagship will actually look like, noting that it would sport a similar design as the Find X3 Pro.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Full Specs Leaked

On the other hand, its overall specs are more akin to the recently launched flagship of its sub-brand, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

On top of that, a real-world shot of the upcoming smartphone already emerged online, suggesting that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers it.

This time around though, according to a report by TechRadar, citing WinFuture as the source of the leak, the full internal specs of the next-gen Oppo phone has been unveiled.

The latest leak echoed earlier predictions that the Find X5 Pro sports the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8, which most Android flagship devices are expected to carry as well.

On top of that, the Find X5 Pro is reportedly featuring 12GB of RAM, along with a maximum of 256GB of memory. It is worth noting that the latest leak suggests that expanded memory support would not be available.

The next Oppo flagship is not short on juice as it carries a massive 5,000 mAh battery. And if ever that's not enough, topping up would not be a problem as it supports 80W fast charging.

Find X Pro Display

As for the leaked display specs of the Oppo Find X5 Pro, it is predicted to flaunt a massive 6.7 inches of display that comes with 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution.

Gaming and mundane scrolling get even better with its buttery 120Hz refresh rate support, which is starting to dominate the latest Android smartphones nowadays-even Apple's iPhone is following the trend.

Find X5 Pro Cameras

The rear cameras of the rumored smartphone showcase a "Power by MariSilicon" text as seen from its early renders.

The Verge said in a separate report that it simply refers to the in-house Neural Processing Unit or NPU of OPPO, which is used for its image processing. Nevertheless, the snappers still appear to be in collaboration with Hasselblad as its branding is still seen on its back.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price

Aside from the internal specs of the smartphone, the leak from WinFuture also included the pricing prediction of the Find X5 Pro, which could be at around $1,357 or 1,200 Euros.

