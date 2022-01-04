OnePlus 10 has been officially unveiled in its latest teaser. However, it turns out that China is getting the new flagship smartphone first.

OnePlus 10 Teaser

The upcoming flagship phone of OnePlus for 2022 now has a teaser image from the China-based phone maker itself, flaunting the rear design of the device.

As such, the rear camera layout setup of the flagship device saw the light of day, which includes three camera sensors.

The new teaser specifically featured the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was co-developed by the Sweden-based camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module.

As per the news story by The Verge, the partnership between the Swedish manufacturer and the Chinese phone maker began in 2021 in the flesh of the OnePlus 9 smartphone.

Both firms worked on the cameras of the previous flagship device of OnePlus to fine-tune the color of the photos taken from the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Release

In a post on Weibo, the CEO of OnePlus, which is under another Chinese tech giant Oppo, Pete Lau, said that its next flagship will be unveiled by January 2022.

On top of that, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is launching on January 11, at least in China. It is to note that the Chinese tech giant has yet to announce any details for its global release.

Nevertheless, The Verge added in the same report that 91 Mobiles has previously predicted that the OnePlus 10 is set to release globally sometime in April.

OnePlus 10 Specs

According to the report by CNET, the latest teaser of the OnePlus 10 did not reveal any specs of the upcoming smartphone.

However, there are tons of reports that have already leaked about what is to come for the next flagship of the Chinese phone maker.

The OnePlus 10 is reportedly sporting a 6.7-inch QHD Plus screen that boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

What's more, it will be the first OnePlus phone to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to its CEO, along with a massive 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the triple rear camera of the OnePlus 10 is reportedly featuring a 48-megapixel primary snapper, whereas the ultra-wide snapper carries a 50-megapixel sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

For its selfie or front-facing camera, the next OnePlus flagship is rumored to flaunt a 32-megapixel sensor.

On the other hand, the OnePlus founder and CEO, Lau, previously confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be using the unified mobile operating system of its OxygenOS and the ColorOS of Oppo.

