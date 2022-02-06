Twitter brought a new feature for users that will focus on more direct DMs in the platform that would only require tweets to work and avoid going to the profile. The new feature will help open up more conversations to the public and among friends or followers, says Twitter, but some think it is a bad idea for a DM shortcut.

Twitter Debuts More 'Direct' DMs on the Tweet Box

Twitter Support unveiled a new feature via a tweet that says people may experience better access to direct messaging someone from the tweet box alone, instead of going to the profile. The new Twitter feature is a DMs shortcut that would cut the time of going to a person's profile and accessing the message prompt.

Also, this avoids the need to go to the Messages tab and search a name or click a profile a person had been in contact with in the past. The feature came unexpectedly as it does not focus on a massive feature that social media users asked for in the past.

For when you want to reply directly to a Tweet's author, we're making it easier to DM them from your timeline to start a conversation.



Now testing a DM icon on Tweets with some of you on iOS. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 3, 2022

The feature is available for iOS and iPad and iPhone users now.

Twitter DM Update: Creepy and a Security Issue?

That being said, the Twitter DM shortcut is creepy and scary for many people that saw the company's announcement earlier.

Twitter users argued that this is opening up more doors for harassers to talk to a person instead of making conversation. Twitter Support said that it promotes an option for people that do not want to share their opinions via replying to the tweet, hence the direct message.

Twitter's Latest Features for Users

Twitter is popular for the many features that it brings to users regarding many accessibility features through the app and browser that aim to make social media consumption more streamlined. One of the latest features supposed to be coming to the platform is a "Long Form" feature that will allow written articles to publish via the platform.

The company's Twitter Blue subscription service also offered up the possibility of using a non-fungible token (NFT) to showcase their rightful profile pictures or display images on the platform. The many advancements put by Twitter on the devices available here include that of giving users a better time in their use of the platform.

However, this new more direct DM feature or its shortcut may be something that could be a security threat instead of an accessibility feature, especially for some people. It is true that when wanting to start conversations, it is easier to click and get redirected to the said page.

Nevertheless, with direct messaging, people can get harassment or hostility directly and it could pose a problem for a person's security online.

