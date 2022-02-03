Twitter is reportedly planning to launch a long-form feature, which will allow users to write full-blown articles on the platform.

The feature, called Articles, will let people compose long-form content far beyond the customary 280-character limit, writes CNET. This information comes from renowned social media leaker Jane Manchun Wong, who also posted a screenshot of the feature:

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

Aside from the alleged screenshot, however, nothing else is shared about the rumored feature. However, some replies to Wong's tweet could provide hints as to where it could go in the foreseeable future.

Among the replies to the tweet is from a user who says he hopes this feature won't be specific to Twitter Blue subscribers. Other users seem to be quite excited about it, as well.

For the unaware, Twitter Blue is the social media platform's first-ever subscription service. Launched last year, it was designed to allow subscribers to edit any published tweet (impossible to do on regular Twitter), upload longer videos of up to 10 minutes, and pin conversations in your DMs, reports CNET.

Users can get a hold of these features for $2.99 US. There are also promises of newer features to come in future updates, but that would be a topic for another time.

Nevertheless, a social media platform known for short messaging formats now allowing full-blown articles to be posted on it is a massive change. But perhaps it is not entirely out of the blue for the company at all, given something they did early last year.

PCMag reported back in January 2021 about Twitter's acquisition of Revue, a newsletter platform, which was apparently done to "help organizations and writers grow their readership faster and at a much larger scale than anywhere else."

Read Also: Twitter's Google Sign In, Sign Up Option Arrives! You Can Now Merge Your Two Accounts

Twitter's Current Push For Massive Changes

There's not a lot of concrete information about "Articles" as of yet, but one thing is for certain: Twitter has been changing its game plan a lot in recent times. The announcement of their own subscription service is all but one part of their future plans.

One of the biggest changes (and trends) to watch out for on Twitter this year, for one, is its apparent transition to a social media news site. A certain report from Finances Online states that the platform would remain a dominant news site for 2022, considering how the majority of the audiences on it (68%) were adults.

These adults, as per the report, seemed to prefer browsing the social media platform over other news sites. While Twitter itself still lags behind much bigger competitors like YouTube or Facebook, it is still pretty much in the game.

Allowing folks to publish long-form content like articles plays perfectly into this trend. Plus, there could be enough confidence that Twitter Blue will weed out almost anybody who might look to post fake news on the network, mainly because they'll have to pay for that privilege. That is, however, if the Articles feature does come restricted to Blue subscribers at all.

For now, everything is up in the air.

