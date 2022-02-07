"Sifu" early access release for both the PS4 and PS5 faced downloading issues, making the game completely inaccessible, but it has been resolved.

Sifu's Early Access Release Issues

As per a news story by The Verge, the release of Sifu today, or on Feb. 6 to be more exact, welcomed its early access players with an access issue.

The early access release of the kung-fu action gaming title started to become available for those who had pre-ordered "Sifu," but to their dismay, they initially could not play the game at all.

The issue that the release of "Sifu" is facing has been preventing its users from preloading the game either on a PlayStation 4 or a PS5.

According to a report by The Gamer, users who have pre-ordered "Sifu" could not download the kung-fu game due to an error with its release date on the PlayStation Store, which is set in April or the end of February.

The Verge noted in the same report that essentially the massive issue that "Sifu" players are experiencing is rooted in a date formatting issue either on the end of the PlayStation Store or Sloclap, the independent game studio behind the kung-fu gaming title.

As per the report by Push Square, pre-order buyers of the action-adventure kung-fu game missed at least five hours of its early release due to the access issue of "Sifu."

Sifu's Access Issues Fixed

That said, Sony already went on to fix the technical hiccup that prevented those who should have had early access to the game from playing it.

The official Twitter account of "Sifu," known as SifuGame, said that it is "aware that issues are preventing the download of 'Sifu' through the early access on the PlayStation Store."

The tweet added that they are already working with the PlayStation Store to come up with a fix as soon as possible or ASAP.

After a few hours, its official Twitter account announced that the team behind the PS Store has confirmed that the issues regarding its early access have been fixed. That means those who have pre-ordered the game should be able to load it already.

On top of that, the tweet from "Sifu" further added that in compensation for the delay of its early access, it is giving an "exclusive gift" for its Deluxe edition players.

'Sifu' Early Access Issue: How to Fix

If ever the issues in accessing the game persist, the devs of "Sifu" are now asking these folks to DM them their PlayStation Network ID on Twitter.

The best that its devs could do is to relay the issue with the people behind PlayStation.

The Verge noted that some folks suggest downloading any new game to your PS Plus collection. Then, try installing "Sifu."

Some people seem to still experience issues when trying to launch the download from the PlayStation store. Try launching from the library, after restarting your console, and please let us know if you're still experiencing issues. Thank you again for your patience! — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 6, 2022

