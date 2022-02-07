Mike Booth, a veteran game developer, has talked about how there "aren't enough" co-op games. He also discussed his his current project "Demeo."

In fact, Booth revealed that it the upcoming game is somewhat similar to "Dungeons & Dragons" and has been inspired by the AI director of "Left 4 Dead."

Mike Booth Talked About the 'Influx of Co-op Games' Sharing There 'Aren't Enough'

In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Mike Booth talked about his creative process when developing games as well as his thoughts about the increase in co-op games that players can choose from.

The veteran game developer has noted that despite the rise in popularity of co-op games due to the ongoing pandemic, he thinks that there are still not enough of these games to go around.

According to the article, Booth acknowledged that it is actually not that easy to create a co-op game that can be considered as good due to developers having to "build the game from the beginning assuming it's a co-op."

Booth likewise reaffirmed his commitment in the interview to "making new co-op experiences in his work at Bad Robot Games," which will be seen in the upcoming non-virtual reality version of "Demeo."

Developer Discusses 'Demeo' Game

The tabletop simulator-likeexperience, according to the story by PC Gamer, "certainly looks like a good time."

The publication has also noted that they were "most intrigued" when it came to the developer's discussion regarding of the upcoming game.

Particularly, what caught their attention was the fact that Booth said that the AI director of "Left 4 Dead" had influenced "Demeo." The influence is seen both in the actual game and its mechanics.

Where to Get 'Demeo' VR and Non-VR Versions

The publication noted the sneak peek of sorts that Booth game them during the interview is "fascinating." PCGamer also noted that the interview reminded them that developers "often put their finger on the scale" so that players would always seem that even the most random of systems is fair.

As of press time, "Demeo" is only available in in its VR version, which is currently available on Steam and the Oculus Store.

The non-VR version, on the other hand, is coming to Steam some time in April for as an Early Access title. The article also notes that it will be called "Demeo: PC Edition."

What is 'Demeo'?

According to the game's description on Steam, 'Demeo's' story revolves around adventurers being invited to unite together against a so-called dark force taking over the underworld.

"Demeo" is described as an RPG dungeon crawler game set in a world that players are "not likely to survive alone." Per its description, the upcoming project of Mike Booth is a cross-platform co-op game. The adventure title can accommodate up to four players.

The soon-to-be-able non-VR version of the game is expected to include both cross-play and cross-platform support. for both PC and VR headset players. .

