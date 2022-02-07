Amazon Web Services (AWS) brought a massive stake to Amazon's Q4 2021 performance that showed its potential to drive the company to massive revenue. The online cloud platform of Amazon faced a lot of difficulties in the past year and that includes outages and problems with its service that shut down the likes of Facebook, Messenger, and more.

AWS is Amazon's Top Hauler for Q4 2021 with $17b Revenue Alone

AWS is Amazon's top performer in Q4 2021 aside from its gains from investments on Rivian, which also gave the company a lot towards the end of 2021. In the recent Q4 2021 earnings call from Amazon, AWS gained a massive $17 billion in revenue alone, and this is only one part of the company.

The popular e-commerce company said that it became a center for tech that includes significant companies like Meta, Stellantis, Qualtrics, Rivian, and more.

Amazon is mostly thought of as the e-commerce company that provides an online store to bring the needs of a person right at their doorstep, without the need to go to stores.

However, the company evolved a lot from that as it became a tech manufacturer and cloud operator with AWS in modern times, making it a premier company for these needs.

Amazon: AWS is a Premier Cloud-Based Service on the Web

The $17 billion may be small compared to Amazon's $140 billion total revenue based on the release but it still drove high numbers to the company and its division alone.

The AWS remains a massive service that brings all the online needs for businesses and platforms which even offers a free service for the basic needs.

Amazon AWS and its Relevance Now

There is a massive reliance on the now popular Amazon Web Services as a cloud and online platform from different companies that rely on it so that it may distribute its offers online. It means that if AWS faced any problems or glitches, the entire operations of these companies would face a problem too, kind of like a domino effect.

However, towards the latter half of 2021, AWS faced massive outages on its servers and it left Amazon in awe for the many downtimes it had, affecting several operations. It includes Facebook, Messenger, Snapchat, "League of Legends," Disney+, and Alexa all offline without the online service to provide its function.

Since then, Amazon said that it would fix the problem and better the AWS for what it lacks, but towards the end of the year, it still saw one significant outage that was quickly resolved.

Nevertheless, AWS is still a key driver to the massive revenue of the e-commerce company, and it only means that it is a growing aspect of the business as many are digital and use the online platform.

