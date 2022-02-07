Avast released its free ransomware decryptor tool for victims of the TargetCompany or also known as the Tohnici ransomware gang.

Avast Free Ransomware Decryptor

The free decryptor helps TargetCompany ransomware victims recover their files without having to pay hefty amounts of ransom to the cyberattackers, as per a news story by Bleeping Computer.

However, the Czech-based cybersecurity tech firm, Avast, said that it could also be used along with the password given by the criminal minds after the ransom payment.

Yet Avast went on to warn users of the decryptor that it could only restore any encrypted files by the ransomware gang in "certain circumstances."

On top of that, the cybersecurity firm also alerted its potential users that the free decrypting tool is power-intensive and time-consuming to use.

Avast specifically said that the "cracking process may take a large amount of time," noting that it could go "up to tens of hours." Not to mention that the password cracking would also take up all of the processor cores on your machine.

That said, victims of the TargetCompany ransomware should note that it could take a couple of hours to recover their files altogether. So, to save victims from paying whopping ransom prices, they'll have to subscribe to some patience along the way.

According to a report by The Record Media, Avast decided to produce its decryption tool for the TargetCompany ransomware after one of its users became one of its victims.

Avast TargetCompany Ransomware Decryptor: How it Works

The Czech-based security firm went on to reverse engineer the TargetCompany ransomware to create a decrypter for its encrypted files.

Essentially, what the free decryptor of Avast does is crack the encryption password for the encrypted files of the victims. It gives them a chance to recover it without paying the ransomware gang.

Once the password cracking process has concluded, ransomware victims of the said strain should get their files back after a couple of hours.

The Record further noted in the same report that the free Avast decrypter works with select versions of the TargetCompany ransomware, including those with brg, exploit, mallox, and architek file extensions.

Read Also: Sugar Ransomware-as-a-Service Operations Target Individual Devices With Low Ransom Demands

How to Get Free TargetCompany Decryptor

Victims of the TargetCompany ransomware could download the free decryption tool of Avast from the servers of the cybersecurity firm. It is worth noting that the decryptor comes in two versions, a 32-bit, and a 64-bit.

Related Article: UPDATE: Fortune 500 Marketing Giant Targeted by New Ransomware Attack: Conti Hacking Group Allegedly Behind the Breach

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.