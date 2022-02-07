Frontier and Spirit Airlines are merging to form one company under a $6.6 billion deal that would bring a massive change in the way it approaches its operations. Both companies are known to be small-time airlines that operate in the country and other destinations but that will soon change as it will bring its capabilities together to the big leagues.

Frontier and Spirit Airlines are Merging to Bring Ultra-Low Fares

Frontier and Spirit are joining hands to bring a new business that would focus on massive airline operations that would also feature "ultra low" fares on its flights. The companies promise that it would remain a budget airline for people to enjoy but will focus on better operations and bigger ones for people to enjoy.

The goal of the company is to bring as much as $1 billion in annual consumer savings with its focus on an affordable means of using airfare to go different places.

"We're a perfect fit - our businesses share similar values, including our longstanding commitment to affordable travel. At the same time, we have complementary footprints and fleets, including one of the youngest and greenest fleets worldwide," Mac Gardner, Chairman of the Board of Spirit said.

Frontier and Spirit's $6.6 Billion Merger for a Budget Airline

Frontier will merge with Spirit and together, both companies would bring its budget airline promises into the bigger stage, aiming to rank up with the big leagues and serve more customers. The merger is underway and the deal of $6.6 billion to combine both companies is only the beginning of this relationship.

The Airline Industry Now

Frontier and Spirit's merger is now possible especially as the country allowed domestic and international flights to happen and aimed to relaunch the travel industry for the public to use. The COVID-19 pandemic initially prohibited airline operations and air travel due to the cabin being a closed and pressurized system that may transport the virus from one place to another.

There were also efforts to change the airfare into the zero-emissions business that would forego the use of propellers that guzzle down gallons of jet fuel and leave a lasting effect on the environment. However, electric airplanes, for now, are not the path to take as it would be extremely heavy to carry the power cells needed to power passenger aircraft in the present.

Nevertheless, there may be innovations to airfare that will come soon, but now the focus of the entire industry is to bounce back from the many losses it incurred during the pandemic. That is something which Frontier and Spirit are aiming to do especially with this new merger that aims to bring more flights and passengers to different places.

