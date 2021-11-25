Airlines are currently expected to use electric planes on their commercial flights. This innovation would be the zero-emission effort of various travel agencies across the globe.

Related Article: Vineyard Wind 1, the First US First Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm, Breaks Ground

However, is it possible to use a battery-powered aircraft in commercial air travel? First, you need to remember that various airlines have airplanes carrying hundreds of passengers.

Right now, electric planes are already operating, but they can only carry less than one hundred individuals. If travel agencies want to have commercial airplanes relying on batteries, manufacturers need to use advanced battery models that can actually lift more than one hundred passengers.

Now, some travel agencies signed a pact to decrease greenhouse gas emissions during the recent United Nations Climate Summit, which happened in Glasgow.

Airlines to Have Electric Planes?

According to ABC News' latest report, various travel companies promised that they would soon have net-zero carbon emissions. These include Alaska Airlines, as well as other United States carriers.

If this is true, then they need to let go of the aircraft models that rely on regular fuel.

Also Read: Cryptomining Agencies in Kazakhstan Ready to Invest in Renewable Energy to Avoid Electricity Restrictions

"Sustainability is a place that we all realize we have to scale," said Alaska Airlines' Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Birkett Rakow.

But, if airlines want to have electric commercial plane models, the aircraft should be integrated with batteries that are more efficient and larger than those used in electric vehicles. If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

Advanced Electric Planes Right Now

CNBC reported that one of the most advanced electric planes right now is developed by Rolls-Royce.

The luxurious automaker's new Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft is currently the fastest battery-powered plane. Based on the latest test flight, the new airplane achieved a whopping 387 mph.

In other news, the new Tesla delivery policy change states that your order could be canceled if you continue delaying deliveries. On the other hand, 7,000 EV chargers are expected to arrive in Europe.

For more news updates about electric vehicles and other similar innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.