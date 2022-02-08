A Meta executive officer claimed that the company's metaverse platforms could allow companies and businesses to have more revenues.

As of the moment, Mark Zuckerberg's tech company offers two virtual places where consumers can interact in different ways. These include Meta's Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues.

In the first one, the tech firm's consumers can play various video games using Oculus VR headsets. On the other hand, Horizon Venues allows people to interact with one another in different virtual events.

Now, Vishal Shah, a Meta executive, claims that the company's offered metaverse services can lead to more earnings.

Meta Exec Claims Metaverse Lead To More Revenues

According to Gadgets 360's latest report, Shah explained his thoughts regarding Meta's metaverse during the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting held in New York on Monday, Jan. 7.

"Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain, and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," said the Meta exec.

But, the metaverse is still not accepted by many people across the globe. Vishal said that it would take decades until consumers completely accept the arrival of a metaverse in their lives.

While this is the current status of the metaverse platforms, he suggested that companies create AR advertisements.

Preparing for Metaverse

Entrepreneur reported that there are various ways how you can prepare your business for the arrival of metaverse platforms. These include the following:

You need to consider rebranding your products or services.

Always update your company's business on search engines, such as Google.

Make sure that you know what makes your business different from other companies.

In other news, Meta's $10 billion loss reveals how much the company spends on the Facebook platform. Facebook's crypto project is expected to arrive.

