The massive Bitfinex hack marked the largest financial collection of the Federal Bureau of Investigation against a malicious campaign.

The U.S Justice of Department seized more than $3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies from the cybersecurity breach against the crypto exchange company.

Based on the FBI's report, a couple was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 8, after they were accused of digital laundering tokens in Bitfinex back in 2016.

Massive Bitfinex Hack

According to Reuters' latest report, the latest arrest conducted by the FBI shows that the crypto industry is not really a safe haven for hackers and traditional criminals.

An American deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, said that the investigation against the massive Bitfinex crypto laundering is already a sign that criminals are not safe if they steal cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, the individuals involved in the crypto theft were already identified. They are Heather Morgan, a 31 years old female.

Her husband, Dutch Lichtenstein, a 34-year-old man, was also arrested. The case against these two individuals was filed in the federal court in Washington D.C.

Both of them are accused of laundering 119,754 Bitcoin. Aside from this, they also allegedly conducted 2,000 unauthorized crypto transactions on Bitfinex's platform.

Other Blockchain Hacks

Aside from the Bitfinex crypto laundering incident, CNBC reported that Wormhole, a blockchain company that connects Solara and Ethereum, was also attacked by some criminals.

Individuals behind the hack were able to steal more than $320 million worth of digital coins, as reported by cybersecurity CertiK.

"The $320 million hacks on Wormhole Bridge highlights the growing trend of attacks against blockchains protocols. This attack is sounding the alarms of growing concern around security on the blockchain," said Ronghui Gu, the co-founder of CertiK.

Although government agencies can arrest criminals behind the recent crypto thefts, new malicious campaigns appear. This just shows how the blockchain industry attracts more and more cyberattackers.

In other news, the United Nations claims that crypto hackers are funding North Korea's missile programs. Meanwhile, TurboTax confirmed that it now allows Coinbase users to deposit tax refunds in cryptocurrencies.

