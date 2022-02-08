Tesla FSD is now criticized by two U.S. senators, claiming that the autonomous feature encourages negative driving behavior.

Right now, the automaker's autonomous feature is not really accepted by various government departments and officials.

More than 800,000 Tesla electric vehicles were recently pulled out because of a seat belt reminder issue. Most of the models affected are Model X and Model Y.

Aside from this, Tesla also recalled over 760,000 EVs back in August 2021 after some accidents were recorded.

Tesla FSD Now Questioned by US Senators

According to Reuters' latest report, two Senate Democrats wrote a letter explaining their concerns. After that, they sent the message to Elon Musk.

In the letter, the two American officials explained that Tesla made a mistake after allowing its FSD system to work through stop signs while drivers are at low speeds.

"We are deeply troubled by Tesla's design choices that seemingly encourage unsafe driving habits," said Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal.

Aside from this, both of them are also asking if Tesla really has safety features that will protect its users, such as an efficient camera-based driver monitoring system.

As of the moment, the giant automaker hasn't responded to the U.S. senators' letter.

Does Tesla FSD Offer Safety Features?

Tesla's official website explained that its advanced FSD offers numerous safety features. These include an automatic emergency brake that activates when there is a nearby car or pedestrian.

A forward collision warning also notifies the driver about possible collisions with other cars or obstacles. Aside from these, FSD also offers lane departure avoidance and blind-spot collision warning systems.

As of the moment, Tesla is still enhancing its autonomous feature so that it can completely drive by itself without the need for human control.

In other news, the giant automaker is also enhancing its Supercharger network. Recently, the company updated its Tesla Supercharger Map to show the locations of the upcoming EV chargers and their timelines.

