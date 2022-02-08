Elon Musk now thanks to the people and fans that took the initiative to start a petition and call out President Joe Biden for always failing to mention Tesla in his speeches. The petition reached the POTUS's office and after getting more than 58,000 signatures online, Biden acknowledged Tesla as the largest EV manufacturer in the country, over Ford and GM.

Elon Musk Thanks Online Petition, Fans for Efforts for Tesla

Elon Musk now thanked the online petition that talked about President Joe Biden avoiding to say the name of the company or acknowledging it in his speeches for "Made in America." The CEO also said that the petition made a difference as there were no mentions of Tesla in previous statements made by the POTUS in the venture.

"Made in America" talks about the projects of the future that centers on the innovations of the US in different fields. It mainly talks about electric vehicles and clean energy ventures that take the time to acknowledge different companies like GM and Ford for their efforts to contribute to the environment's preservation.

Before the latest speech or petition, Tesla never got the acknowledgment or special mention from the event.

Thanks, this made a difference! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2022

President Joe Biden Acknowledges Tesla as Largest EV Manufacturer

Different fans on the Twitter screen recorded an event and it bears witness to a somehow historical event for Tesla and this is the POTUS acknowledging the company.

Here, POTUS Biden said that Tesla is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the country and lined it up with the likes of Ford and GM, which he previously mentioned.

Tesla's Relevance in the EV World Now

Tesla brings a lot of features for its vehicles, including those that will help it abide by the different requirements of countries for vehicles to which the company would be compliant. One of them is the recent patented feature about a headlight that adapts to global standards and regulations from different countries, aiming to adhere to any needs using only one design.

The clean energy company from Elon Musk is still the number one manufacturer and company despite the top sales of Ford in the month. No other electric vehicle company came close to Tesla with its sales and influence in the world.

Tesla became a global staple brand for electric vehicles and this is because the company focused on this since it debuted in 2004.

Nevertheless, Tesla still faces many disputes now, including that of the POTUS ignoring the company or avoiding to acknowledge its efforts in bringing EVs to the spotlight now.

However, the petition made waves and resonated with the White House, and paved the way for a national acknowledgment of the company, after previously ranting online.

