'ElonJet' Meme Coin Aims to Buy Tesla For Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet, But Here's the Catch

Last week, a 19-year-old teen caught the attention of Elon Musk when he was able to track the private jet of the tech billionaire.

According to Tech Times, the Tesla boss initially offered $50,000 to Jack Sweeney, the young techie involved in the controversy. However, the latter declined the offer in exchange for deleting a Twitter account for his jet-tracking project.

This time, the ElonJet meme coin was launched to support Sweeney. According to the creators of this new cryptocurrency, when the coin reached a corresponding valuation, they would buy a Tesla car for the teenager.

ElonJet Coin Developers Want to Buy Tesla

According to a report by Business Insider on Monday, Feb. 4, the ElonJet Coin account on Twitter posted that they will purchase a Tesla for Jack Sweeney once they hit a target market cap.

The catch here is to make that happen, the meme coin should hit a $10 million market cap. As of Sunday afternoon, Feb. 6, the valuation of the said cryptocurrency already hit around $3 million so there's still a lot to catch up before that takes place.

In the same article, it was mentioned that the official ElonJet account is not affiliated with Sweeney. In addition, it appears to be not favorable to Musk since he reportedly blocked its Twitter account.

In an interview with Business Insider, Sweeney said that it was "pretty funny" what happened in the follow-up controversy. He added that he trusted the meme coin to follow through.

According to the official ElonJet Coin website, the meme cryptocurrency was inspired by a lot of meme coins in the market. Specifically, it was taken in the context of Sweeney's sensational private-jet tracking project.

Regarding Sweeney, the teen said that the plan of raising the $50,000 offer from Elon Musk was non-existent. This means that he did not want to shut down his tracker just to get a good amount of money.

Following the popularity that he has been enjoying now, Sweeney said that many people have reached out to him to help him run his tracker account.

"Our hope is to have all planes' data available in a decentralized format. This will help carbon emissions and costs reduce greatly as this data will be available to more people globally," the teen said.

Related Article: Teen Tracking Elon Musk Launches Ground Control Platform To Track Billionaires! Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and More!

Tesla Model 3 Offer to Sweeney?

After offering $50,000 to the teen, Elon Musk proposed another deal with the 19-year-old college freshman. This time, Sweeney refused to accept a free Tesla Model 3 in exchange for removing his jet-tracking account on Twitter.

On Friday, Feb. 4, Scott Painter, the CEO of Autonomy reached out to Sweeney to give him a Tesla Model 3 in exchange for account removal. However, there's a twist for the offer: the EV can only be used for three years, Daily Mail reported.

In response, the teen said that he was not interested in the subscription. Many people all over the social media platform believed that this was connected to Elon Musk's request.

He clarified that he did not want a temporary vehicle to use. Instead, he wanted to own his own car. At that time, he also said that if he got an actual Tesla, he would take down his tracker account on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Musk said that a patent centered on Global Customizable Headlamps was a bigger win for them, per Tech Times.

Read Also: Elon Musk Encourages People to Stop Posting His Travel Plans on Social Media Over Security Concerns



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.