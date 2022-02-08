Apple Store employees' benefits expand with new paid parental leave and additional sick leave days. It comes amid the complaints of its retail staff regarding the grim state of their working conditions with the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple Store Employee Benefits

As per a news story by Engadget, Apple is expanding the benefits of its retail store workforce in the United States, which will begin on April 4.

The expanded benefits of Apple Store employees are now more generous than ever in terms of paid leaves, which now expands sick days. Not to mention the inclusion of parental leave.

Apple Store Employees More Sick Leave Days

To be more precise about the changes with Apple Store's employee benefits, the sick days leave of its full-time workforce gets double the number of sick days-from six to 12.

What's more, Engadget further noted in the same report that the Cupertino-based tech giant will also grant sick leave to retail staff members who require a mental health break or those who need to accompany their family members to the doctor.

On top of that, the iPhone maker is not leaving its part-time employees behind, giving them both parental leave and paid vacation leave as well, spanning up to six weeks.

In addition to that, part-time staff members of Apple's retail stores could also access a discount for their emergency backup care for both their young and elderly members of the family.

And for those who have been working with Apple Store for more than three years, are getting additional annual vacation days instead of the initial five days a year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple confirmed the upcoming expanded employee benefits for its retail workforce, noting that it has been in the works for a couple of months already.

The new benefits apply to all of its full-time and part-time employees in its 270 Apple Stores in the US.

Apple Store Workforce Working Conditions

As per a report by 9to5Mac, last Jan. 10, employees of Apple Store have begun to publicly disclose the working conditions of the retail staff members of the Cupertino giant, wherein they demanded it to be improved.

Apple Store employees are calling out the various neglect of the tech giant for its retail workforce, including the stressful workload, low pay, and employee morale.

It is worth noting that numerous Apple Stores closed their doors to customers last December after most of its staffers caught the novel coronavirus.

