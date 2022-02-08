A live action "Jak & Daxter" movie is on the radar of "Uncharted" star Tom Holland, and he wants to star in it as well.

Destructoid reports that the popular "Spider-Man" actor mentioned the currently defunct PlayStation-exclusive franchise in a recent interview. When he was asked about what his dream video game movie would be, he mentioned Naughty Dog's "Jak & Daxter" franchise.

Holland also mentioned, however, that he'd like to make the adaptation dark. As such, he tagged the entertainment company A24, which is famous for shows like "Uncut Gems, "Lady Bird," and "Euphoria." He gave this answer in a recent interview about "Uncharted" with GameSpot, a snippet of which was posted on Twitter:

Hey, @A24 and @Naughty_Dog. Tom Holland has a great video game adaptation pitch for you guys. pic.twitter.com/QKKbJYWedf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 4, 2022

As mentioned in the interview, he stated that he would like to play the character Jak, and made sure that everybody knows he wants it as a live action adaptation. So it means that he'd be donning the iconic green hair and pointy ears to look the part.

A live action "Jak & Daxter" movie, if it ever gets made, will be the first major instance of Naughty Dog's old franchise hitting the big leagues since the last game, "Jak 3," was released in 2004 for the PS2. It would also make a bit of sense to be made given Sony's recent forays into the film media (i.e. the "Uncharted" movie starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg), writes IGN.

But for now, take this interview as not a confirmation of a film in the works. It was an off-the-cuff remark from Holland during his press tour for the "Uncharted" movie, and won't mean a thing until Sony or Naughty Dog makes an official announcement.

Will A Live Action 'Jak & Daxter' Movie Even Work?

It depends on whether the "Uncharted" live action film succeeds, really. Because if that film bombs, then Sony PlayStation's foray into movies will not have made much sense, and it will be just another addition to the "bad video game movies" pantheon.

It is no secret that video game movies haven't been good. There are numerous reasons as to why this is, but a few accepted ones are as follows: the games being adapted into film either already have bad stories, or games with good stories don't exactly need to be made into movies in the first place, writes SuperJumpMagazine.

There is also the fact that video games and movies in general are two extremely different mediums. One is completely interactive, and the other is passive. If you're watching a movie, you're just a spectator. You don't inhabit the world or interact with it. But in a video game, you interact with the world as if you're living in it. Your actions have a direct bearing on the game world as a whole.

Trying to reconcile these two worlds into something that works is understandably difficult. But who knows? Maybe future game movies will be far better. Until then, though, you'll have to wait.

