iPhone Maker Expands Access to Refurbished USB-C Apple Pencil: A Smart Upgrade at a Lower Cost

Apple makes the refurbished low-cost version of the Apple Pencil with a USB-C port available in three new countries- Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

In July, the company first launched the refurbished version in the U.S., Canada, and some European countries.

Refurbished Apple Pencils at a Lower Price

The refurbished version of Apple's Pencil allows users to use the device at a reduced price. This version is reduced in all countries by about 15%. It was once sold at Woot, as spotted by CNET in June.

For instance, while the original Apple Pencil costs users $139, the same Apple Pencil in its refurbished version sells for $119 in Australia. Refurbished versions are sold cheaper for those wishing to try and experience Apple's stylus without paying the total price.

Design and Features of Lower-Cost Apple Pencil

According to MacRumors, the budget Apple Pencil, announced in November 2023, looks very much like the Apple Pencil 2, or, for that matter, the Apple Pencil Pro. The catch is that it has a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap for charging and pairing, which means the Apple Pencil will pair with any iPad, provided it has a USB-C port to spare.

While the cheaper, non-pro version of the Apple Pencil is sleekly designed and carries a functional USB-C port, it sacrifices some perks of the pricier variant. It does not support wireless charging or pairing, for example. Moreover, it misses out on pressure sensitivity and double-tap gesture for switching between drawing tools, which happens to be provided by higher-end models.

Refurbishing Process of Apple

Apple guarantees that all refurbished items, including USB-C Apple Pencils, will be processed strictly within its refurbishment process and will be as good as new. There will be deep cleaning, checks, and testing processes before the products are repackaged for sale.

The refurbished Apple Pencils will be shipped in a plain white box fitted with a refurbished label that distinguishes them from newer models.

Quality commitment in its refurbished products from the company allows a customer to rely on their purchase, thinking that they are buying a performance-tested device while still at a lower price.

Availability and Rising Demand For Used Apple Gadgets

Recently, Australia, Japan, and Singapore joined. As such, more customers can benefit from Apple's refurbished store.

The rise in demand for refurbished products is a manifestation of change in consumer behavior where more people now purchase quality products at discounted prices.

The lower-priced USB-C Apple Pencil would be suitable for casual users and students requiring the precision and functionality offered by Apple's stylus but do not need the features of the Apple Pencil Pro.

Higher-end models could still be the better choice for digital artists or users heavily dependent on pressure sensitivity and customizable gestures.

Now, as Apple would upscale refurbished products, the low-priced Apple Pencil from now onwards, due to the USB-C port, might be offered at even cheaper prices for users in three countries.

However, refurbished products might miss some of the advanced functionalities offered by premium devices. However, it remains a good buy for those users who still want a reliable, high-quality stylus within their budget.

