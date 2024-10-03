New 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' RPG Now in the Works—'Biggest Video Game in Franchise History'

A brand-new Avatar: The Last Airbender role-playing game is about to send tremors to the Avatar gaming community. While the next AAA RPG will not follow a beloved character like Aang or Korra, a new Avatar will appear and give the whole universe a completely different attitude.

A huge project is being developed by Saber Interactive, together with Paramount Game Studios and Avatar Studios. Though details are sketchy as yet, this upcoming game would look to bring the Avatar world alive in ways fans have never seen before—ever.

A New Avatar in an Ancient World

Unlike the previous Avatar games, this RPG will send people thousands of years back when Aang, Katara, and Sokka were just unknown faces in the world.

Focusing on a brand-new Avatar will give the player an entirely new experience as they traverse through a unique time period in the vast history of this universe. Opening up the gates of all old and established characters and stories means infinite bendings and world-building to go through.

As IGN first reports, the prequel-like setting keeps classic characters from ever showing up except, of course, when they become part of the history surrounding the game's storyline. That might seem jarring, alienating some fans comfortable with the old classics, but it holds a lot of promise for an undiscovered world, full of new adventures, strife, and mysteries.

IGN also said that the companies keep on calling it the "biggest video game in franchise history." If that's so, this could the perfect present for an Avatar fan longing for a good console or PC game.

The Biggest Avatar Game Ever

For one, although Avatar: The Last Airbender is already an inspiration for countless titles in games including console games, mobile apps, and even tabletop games—this latest RPG is certainly one to beat.

At the helm of this project is Saber Interactive, from their work on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Evil Dead: The Game, and World War Z: Aftermath. Given the studio's history with massive, action-driven titles, it's a no-brainer that this is the place to bring the utterly immersive world of Avatar to consoles and PC.

According to ComicBook, no official release date or platforms have been revealed, but assuming that this game is coming to both consoles and PC sets it up broad in scope, targeting many different eager gamers to dive into the world of Avatar in a whole new way.

A Studio with Hefty IP Experience

Saber Interactive is no stranger to major franchises. It's also working currently on big IP games like Jurassic Park: Survival and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. With that kind of background of successful games that have been both from big IP, fans can feel secure with the quality that Avatar: The Last Airbender game would entail.

The fact that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be an official AAA RPG makes it more interesting to fans. Well, this is the first time that it happened despite the fact that we have seen Avatar titles before.