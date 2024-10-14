Foldable iPhones Are Reportedly Coming This 2025, Mass Production Starting This Year

The highly-rumored foldable iPhones received a massive update on its development over at Apple, as the company is reportedly looking to launch this new mobile device as early as next year, 2025. There have been numerous reports behind Apple's development of the foldable iPhones and the Cupertino tech giant exploring a new format for its flagship mobile device. Still, these claims have seen it die down over the past months.

This latest rumor reignites the plans behind Cupertino's dive into the foldable industry, and the company's plans still include the folding devices that will compete against Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung's Galaxy foldables.

Folding iPhones are Coming as Soon as 2025

Reports have slowed down behind Apple's plans to develop its foldable iPhones, but a new report from Taiwanese sources has reignited the spark suggested that it is still a venture that is alive and will come in the future. According to the latest rumor, Apple is planning to release the foldable iPhones sooner than what the public expects, particularly as initial claims said that it will arrive by 2026.

However, this latest rumor (via TechRadar) said that it could launch as early as next year, 2025, and it will join the latest smartphone lineup from Cupertino which is the iPhone 17 series.

It was further speculated that the iPhone 17 series will be unveiled by September of next year, its regular Fall event date and Apple will surprise the world with the introduction of its first foldable device.

Mass Production for Parts Starting This Year

Furthermore, the sources claimed that Apple has already tapped in Taiwanese manufacturers and is in frequent contact with them regarding the mass production of the parts needed to build its foldable iPhones.

It was revealed that Apple asked these manufacturers to begin mass production of these components this year, and this includes bearings needed to make the folding action possible. For now, these rumors remain as speculations, so take this latest information with a grain of salt.

The Massive Rumors Behind Folding iPhones

Apple has not been one to be bold in its technological developments, especially for new products, but the company has worked on significant new experiences introduced this year, especially with the Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence. That being said, there is also another development from the company that saw humongous rumors over the past years, and that is the arrival of foldable iPhones.

Supply chain investigators and prolific analysts revealed that Apple was already in talks with manufacturers that will help them deliver their new foldable aspirations for the iPhones, but none have hit the mark yet. Reports claimed that Apple is looking to release it alongside the iPhone 12 series, and later to 2023 together with the iPhone 15 series, however, Apple's iPhones remained standard.

Many smartphone brands in the world already brought their version of foldable smartphones which offer larger screens and enhanced capabilities, and Apple is one of those who are still snubbing the smartphone format. There have been plenty of reasons from insiders as to why Cupertino is not yet releasing a foldable iPhone, but it is expected to deliver a premium experience like what the smartphone lineup offers.