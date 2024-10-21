CryptoWatch: Trump's World Liberty Financial Crash, Worldcoin Rebrand and New Orb, Top Crypto Prices

Last week's top cryptocurrency news is the significant crash of Donald Trump's latest decentralized finance platform, World Liberty Financial, and this was amidst the first release of its token made available to its users, leading this new edition of CryptoWatch. Moreover, there was also the Sam Altman-backed company, Worldcoin, which went on a massive rebrand to being called 'World,' and they also introduced the new Orb.

Also, take this opportunity to learn about the latest changes in the top cryptocurrencies in the market and how they performed over the past week, centering on the likes of BTC, ETH, and more.

Trump's World Liberty Financial Crashed After First Token Sale

The first and latest decentralized finance (DeFi) platform from Donald Trump has released its first token sold to its users, and this led to the website crashing after a surge of interested buyers looking to get a piece of this new coin. The WLFI website saw multiple crash events since the company launched its latest token, and this made it unavailable to access for some users.

According to WLFI advisor, Sandy Peng, the company's new website crashed in multiple events due to "excessive traffic," saying that there were as many as 72 million unique visits in only the first round of availability.

It was revealed that a day after it was made available, World Liberty Financial was only able to sell two percent of its 20 billion tokens that were sold. It was later revealed by the company that it was able to sell 523 million tokens during the launch.

Worldcoin Rebrands, and with it, a New Orb is Here.

The renowned cryptocurrency company that is famously backed by Sam Altman, Worldcoin, went on a massive rebrand and opted for the simpler and more minimalist name, now going by "World." It was revealed by the company that this rebrand brings a reinforced focus to its eye-scanning technology, promising improvements that boost privacy and security.

World now brings forth the new Orb device which is smaller and sleeker than before, and previous users who are already registered to the platform will get a new 'World ID' that will be used for the system.

According to the company, this latest device is expanding more on its human verification system which offers enhanced security, promising that the device and its servers do not collect a person's verification photos, and it still guarantees the Worldcoin (WLD) crypto for its users.

Top Crypto Prices in the Market Now

Green is the color that fills the market's charts in this upcoming week for the cryptocurrency industry, as the entire top cryptocurrencies in the ranking show positive graphs.

Arguably, the most promising improvement from last week is Dogecoin (DOGE) which has now taken the eighth spot, boasting an almost 28 percent increase in the last seven days, now trailing XRP.