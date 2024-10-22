iPhone 16 Pro: Apple Scrambles to Fix Random Crashes in Major iOS 18.1 Update

Apple seems to be readying an iOS 18.1 update in a bid to avoid a major problem with the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max experience, which has been forcing the handsets into random crashes, along with sudden restarts during regular usage.

Earlier, this has compelled many users to thunder on Apple Support Communities and social media.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Halted by Random Crashing

iPhone 16 has been around for a couple of months now. Lockups and crashes were the order of the day during this period. There was quite frequently, even if not often, a random restart due to doing "normal" stuff on the phone. But all this ends with the new iOS 18.1 since Apple confirmed fixing these problems in the release candidate, Apple Insider reports.

Apple Confirms Fix in iOS 18.1 Release Candidate

For that reason, Apple has compiled the iOS 18.1 release candidate—as part of their testing pre-release phase—so we have full expectation that this issue will be fixed in the official public release.

According to Apple's Release Notes, it has identified the cause for the spurious restarts and it will include a patch in an update. For typification, the build for the iOS 18.1 release candidate is almost finalized, and provided no other problems are discovered, it will deploy to all.

Other Bugs to Be Fixed in iOS 18.1

Apart from the random system crashing, iOS 18.1 will contain other bugs dealing with issues that iPhone users have been facing.

For instance, the podcasts marked episodes as played even though they weren't. Now, that's going to be fixed with the latest update to continue listening to your favorite podcasts without these irritating bugs.

On a warm iPhone, when recording video in 4K at 60 frames per second, there's 4K 60 video stuttering when scrubbing through footage in Photos. This will be fixed in iOS 18.1 with improvements in smoother video playback and editing.

For instance, the digital car key also has its glitch, which includes a problem where passive entry fails to unlock or start a vehicle after restoring the iPhone from a backup or transference of a key between devices.

On top of these problems, there's also an incoming solution for battery problems plaguing the iPhone 16 Pro, as per Forbes.

It was observed that instead of reducing battery usage to a minimum, the iPhones consume more power in standby mode. If you have this device, you will notice it when you leave it charging overnight. Well, people are putting the blame on the new iOS—it turns out that this is the common reason.

Apple Intelligence: iOS 18.1 AI Features

Apart from the popular fixes of bugs, iOS 18.1 brings Apple's new feature, named Apple Intelligence. This is a cutting-edge tool that introduces text and image editing through the power of generative AI on an iPhone for the first time. It will make editing photos and texts even easier with this new update.

Apple promises to give its iPhone users full access to iOS 18.1 in the public domain on Oct. 28. Updating will be able to be done in the Settings app by hitting General > Software Update.

iOS 18.1 promises to fine-tune the performance and stability of the company's latest pieces but also brings exciting features into the fray for better user experience.