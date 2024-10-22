Spotify's New Feature Will Now Allow You to Design Your Playlists With Custom Cover Art

Spotify will make music streaming more personalized for its users, who surely love to have their customized playlist cover art while streaming. What's more, there are no third-party apps involved since you can do this directly from the app.

The new feature was announced on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The streaming giant will make this available not just for premium users, but also to non-paying users.

Custom Cover Art Now in 65 Markets

As Spotify reports, there's also the beta of an enhanced feature that allows users to upload custom cover art, available across 65 markets for both iOS and Android. Earlier, a user could upload background images from the available library for their playlists; now, with this updated version, users will get an additional tool within the app to design it according to their needs.

Whether you just want to upload a picture or create something from scratch, Spotify has made it easier than ever to add a personal touch to your music collection.

How to Create Unique Cover Art in Spotify

You can make your own unique playlist cover art. Before, there was no way you could customize it since the default art came from the artist or labeling company.

Open the Spotify mobile app and select the playlist you would like to personalize. Tap the three-dot menu on the playlist page. Tap "Create cover art."

According to TechCrunch, you either take a picture from your camera roll or start with a clean slate. There are many options for tailoring the creation of playlist art on Spotify, including text style, color, effects, and even stickers. You can also change the color of the background and add gradients, among other features, to make your playlist art stand out.

Limitations of the New Customizable Cover Art Feature

While this new feature does offer a lot of creative freedom, there is one limitation: you can only save one custom cover art per playlist at a time.

If you want to make another design, the new one will replace the previous cover for that playlist. To keep multiple designs, you'll need to save each one externally before starting on a new cover.

Spotify's Continuous Push for Personalization

Though not new by any stretch, custom cover art is just one more way in which fun and personality can be added to Spotify's impressively diverse platform. This tool finds its place within the company's strategy to offer more customized user experiences.

The Swedish streaming giant has also been beta-testing another feature that lets users create playlists based on written prompts, an indication of the app's trend toward customization.

Competing With Other Streaming Companies

Spotify's improvement work is just coming at a time when competition in the music streaming segment is heating up. It recently launched the testing of music videos for premium users in 85 other markets. The move would help the platform gain an edge in the contest as it continues to face stiff competition from YouTube, which has been the place to look over the years for most of the music content.

For example, Apple Music and YouTube Music continue innovating, which makes Spotify's recent updates a highlight of its engagement with users and highlights features that make Spotify stand out as unique in the raucous streaming industry.

A much-missed feature has surfaced on Spotify once more: custom cover art for playlists. With such features and rolls out of new updates in view, no wonder, it's the most-sought feature of users with their favorite music, whether it is designs or music videos in terms of additions.

Really, Spotify heads the streaming world with such innovations within its flow of continuous evolution in pursuit of users' needs.