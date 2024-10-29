Korea's K3 Tank Is World's First Hydrogen Tank, Made by Hyundai for Silent, Stealth Missions

The Republic of Korea recently received the early developments behind its future war machines, as the next-generation K-series tank coming soon will be the world's first hydrogen-powered battle tank. The upcoming clean energy battle tank for South Korea was developed by Hyundai's subsidiary, Rotem, who recently unveiled their take on these silent and stealthy battle tanks using hydrogen fuel cells.

Apart from reinforcing the Republic of Korea's military prowess, the new K3 battle tank will also ensure clean energy use, with the country looking to phase out its current K-series tanks which equip diesel engines.

ROK Received the Vision for Its Future K3 Hydrogen-Powered Tank

According to the latest report from The Korea Herald, South Korea is now getting a significant advantage in clean-energy war machine developments thanks to Hyundai Rotem Co.'s latest unveiling of the K3 hydrogen-powered tanks. The company is developing hydrogen fuel cells that will soon be applied to the K-series battle tanks of the Republic of Korea according to industry sources.

The development plans to replace its existing K2 main battle tank which is still using diesel-powered engines, and it will bring a next-generation tank that will draw its power from clean energy and emit zero emissions.

It was revealed that these tanks will have enough power to drive on challenging and steep terrains, including rough roads, and if they reach operational status, they will go into production come 2040.

Hyundai's Rotem to Bring Clean Energy to Silent, Stealth Missions

Rotem's development of the hydrogen fuel cells for Korea's main battle tanks was made in partnership with the Korean Agency for Defense Development alongside national technology institutions. Apart from its power to traverse terrains, the K3 hydrogen-powered main battle tank will also feature stealth capabilities, autonomous driving, and a 130mm smoothbore gun.

Additionally, it will also offer "stronger preemptive strike capabilities," according to a Rotem official, and will alsoutilize artificial intelligence for its fire control system. That being said, Rotem will first develop hybrid tanks that combine hydrogen and diesel, before the fully-hydrogen-powered tank.

Hydrogen Power and its Global Developments

Clean energy is the future that many advocates and tech conglomerates are now looking to deliver, many have already transitioned to electric power, but some are already developing hydrogen fuel cells for future applications. Hyundai is one of the top companies who have focused its developments on hydrogen fuel cells, back when it was not yet the deal, previously partnering with China's WeRide for self-driving hydrogen-powered cars.

Over in the western hemisphere, the United States has also reinforced its hydrogen developments that will power future transportation solutions that will replace the marine fuel oil and other variants used by boats. The US Coast Guard recently approved the first hydrogen-powered ferry called 'Sea Change' that will soon enter commercial service in San Francisco's Bay Area.

While electric mobility is one of the top rising power sources in the world, many are also looking to develop hydrogen fuel cells that can deliver more efficient transportation solutions, as well as offer zero emissions. Korea will soon be the first to deliver hydrogen-powered battle tanks in the future, and its latest developments are already ramping up the change for its warfare that also prioritizes clean energy.