Best Halloween 2024 Games to Enjoy for a Thrill-Filled Spooky Season

This Halloween season is a special one as this year, the world got iconic horror games from various developers, from the big names to those who are more on the indie side, that are now available to enjoy. It is a perfect pairing for the spooky season but it is not only great to play during this Halloween, particularly as some of these gameplays are long and thrill-filled, with more coming later this year.

From different genres and the wide variety of game styles available from horror title developers, it will be one special experience this 2024 to enjoy the frightening offers from the creators, fitting the differing preferences in these games.

Best Halloween 2024 Games Available to Play

'Until Dawn Remastered'

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="645" height="363" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bIkuM5y0Bjw" title="Until Dawn - Comparison Trailer | PS5 & PC Games" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This October, Sony and Supermassive Games went back on one of the most iconic modern horror titles released almost a decade ago on the PlayStation 4, as "Until Dawn" is back with a remastered version for the PlayStation 5.

However, instead of remaking the game for modern platforms and stopping there, the pair went above and beyond to alter several experiences, particularly with the new ending that teases a potential sequel coming soon. The original game alone gave gamers multiple paths to take, particularly with the character that Rami Malek plays, Josh.

That being said, the addition of a new voiceover from Dr. Hill, Sam's new epilogue, and more adds additional flair to the already challenging and scary survival horror of "Until Dawn."

'The Outlast Trials'

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="645" height="363" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K5C1HlrMtnQ" title="The Outlast Trials - Console Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2023" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Dive into the first-person point-of-view (POV) in this newly-released game from Red Barrels which was available for early access for quite some time last year, but surely delivers one of the most terrifying experiences from the 2024 horror lineup with "The Outlast Trials."

One of the most special features in this new survival horror game is the multiplayer aspect that allows friends or mutuals to hop into one scare-filled experience that will surely test their skills, wit, and capabilities to escape the grueling challenges.

'The Casting of Frank Stone'

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="645" height="363" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKgYWJe0fuE" title="The Casting of Frank Stone | Reveal Trailer" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

"Dead by Daylight" is one of the most iconic horror franchises in gaming history, and Supermassive Games is back to deliver a new thrilling experience that will be based on the player's choices of how the plot will turn out.

This game is "The Casting of Frank Stone," and it expands more in the "Dead by Daylight's" universe by adding a new element which is a plot.

The renowned franchise focused on PvP experiences, but "The Casting of Frank Stone" takes it up a notch by adding storylines and elements that will take players on a rabbit hole in their investigation, with their choices being the key to their survival.

'Still Wakes The Deep'

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="645" height="363" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/otQMSwqKU_Q" title="Still Wakes The Deep - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Chinese Room released one of the biggest horror games this year with their new psychological horror game, taking users back to 1975 in "Still Wakes the Deep." This new game sets another massive tone in gaming, taking users to a not-so-horror setting like an oil rig, but takes players on a wild ride as they dive deeper into the story.

Unknown monsters are the key antagonists in the game, but it also gives players a mechanic where one of their biggest downfalls is themselves, centering on a stealth game that also highlights certain mysteries, puzzles, and more to solve, in order to survive.

'Silent Hill 2' Remaster

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="645" height="363" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CMvrMTmuJuA" title="Silent Hill 2 - Story Trailer | PS5 Games" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

One of 2024's largest comebacks and horror games is the return to 'Silent Hill' with Konami and the Bloober Team, taking users back to the good ol' days of 2001, but is made available to modern gaming platforms. The "Silent Hill 2" remake offers the same scares and monsters but the developers stepped it up a notch with its more defined qualities and experiences.

James Sunderland's journey in "Silent Hill 2" in hopes of reuniting with his recently deceased wife, Mary, takes players on yet another iconic survival gameplay, facing the horrors that await in the ubiquitous town. This masterpiece has yet again gained rave reviews and massive praise since its release earlier this month and is one of the top horror games to enjoy this Halloween.