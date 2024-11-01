Top 10 Most Anticipated 'Pokemon Legends Z-A' Mega Evolutions That Redditors Want to See

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a new upcoming mainline game in the popular monster-catching franchise. It succeeds Arceus Legends and is expected to come with similar mechanics and unique ball-catching. The twist this time is the returning Mega Evolutions—and, of course, the new ones that fans are excited to see.

On Reddit, many people anticipate the arrival of interesting Mega Evo forms, especially for Pokemon who badly need them.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Leak Unveils What Starters Are Coming

A new Pokemon leak revealed some fascinating information about the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters. ComicBook says that Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin could be the starters for the new game.

Given that the next region is set within Lumiose City, which is in Kalos, they may debut with new Megas. However, since this is a leak, take it with a grain of salt.

What Pokemon Mega Evolutions We Might See in Legends Z-A?

Across r/pokemon subreddit, some interesting theories about Mega Evolutions have risen. Some are merely speculations, but others are anticipations. Redditors are one step ahead of the leaks before they spread on social media.

According to some Reddit users, these are the 10 Pokemon that will receive brand-new Mega Evo forms.

Zoroark: The OP mentioned that Zoroark is Generation 5's Lucario. With a heavy demand around this shape-shifting wolf-like Pokemon, it's not an impossible candidate for Z-A's Mega Evo.

Meganium: The dinosaur-looking grass starter from Johto isn't getting the love it deserves, unlike Feraligatr and Typhlosion. Its movements are bland, and its stats are weak, making it always the last choice for a starter. If it receives a Mega form, it could benefit from being a Dragon/Grass or Grass/Fairy Pokemon, improving its viability in VGC.

Flygon: Flygon is always hyped for being a missed opportunity for Mega Evolution. Being a Ground/Dragon type makes it extremely weak against Ice moves, but if it mega-evolves, Bug/Dragon could be the solution to override its weakness.

Golisopod: An underused Pokemon, Golisod will shine once it gets a unique Mega. A good staller with its ability, a Mega Golisopod could turn the tide in different ways: for example, having a shocking ability that will make it a bug assassin.

Kalos Starters: The only Gen 6 Pokemon that can mega-evolve is Diancie, but if Chesnaught, Greninja, and Delphox can mega-evolve, it's a huge boost for Kalos lovers. It won't be a Kalos game if we don't see them get the buff they need.

Spinda: It might be weird, but some Redditors think Spinda deserves a chance to mega-evolve. What could it look like? Possibility given, a bigger-sized form or with more spinning patterns on its body?

Dragonite: Pseudo Legendary Pokemon such as Garchomp, Salamence, and Metagross have Mega forms, and Goodra has Hisuian form. Dragonite is the only pre-Gen 7 under the same line to have no alternate form.

Volcarona: You won't see any Fire/Bug Pokemon anywhere except for Volcarona. This Unovan species is always viable in competition and can spread its wings more grandly this time.

Klefki: Klefki is often hated because of its design, but this Steel/Fairy mon will be loved better if it gets a new form. Maybe a bigger key and a keychain can complement its appearance?

Sinnoh starters: Empoleon, Infernape, and Torterra don't have previous Mega forms. The Pokemon Company could give them the Mega Evolutions they deserve next year—hopefully.