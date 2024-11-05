Netflix to Purge Interactive Content on Streaming Platform and Only 4 to Remain—But Why?

A sad news for the niche group of subscribers who enjoy Netflix's special interactive content, as it was revealed via a report that the company is now on the verge of removing it from the platform after its run. The company has over 20 'Interactive Specials' available for their subscribers to enjoy, and it offers streamers a way to join the story's progression as the ones deciding what happens next.

It is important to note that Netflix is the pioneer of this interactive experience on streaming platforms, and after their purge is done, only four titles will remain and allow users to be the director and character of the story.

Netflix is Purging Interactive Content on the Platform, But Why?

Reports are now claiming that Netflix is set to purge its 'Interactive Specials' content on the streaming platform after creating multiple experiences for the public to enjoy over seven years. To date, there are as many as 24 interactive content that will not only play the shows but also let users choose how the story progresses and ends, allowing them to join the creative process.

The said purge will take place next month, with 20 titles to be removed from the streaming platform for users to experience, and this is contrary to the previous promise by Netflix which said that they are looking to "double" these content.

Netflix's spokesperson revealed that the company is "limiting" its focus on this aspect of the streaming platform as it will prioritize other "technological efforts," but did not say that it is entirely shutting it down.

Netflix's Interactive Special to Leave Behind 4 Titles

As a result of this purge, Netflix will only leave behind four shows under its Interactive Specials that is still available come December 1. This includes the likes of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," "Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend," and "You vs. Wild."

That being said, users will only have less than a month to try the departing Interactive Specials for themselves before they depart.

Netflix's Iconic Interactive Content

Netflix's evolution is massive, as it started as a DVD rental company down to one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, but the company did not stop there as it explored a deeper integration of its technology into its online presence. One of the most iconic developments from Netflix apart from its streaming experiences is its interactive content, with "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" from six years ago popularizing the feat.

However, the streaming company did not end the experience there, as it also developed another interactive experience that is meant for kids to enjoy, offering a collecting game while promoting more of its shows to stream. On the other hand, Netflix also developed an interactive quiz game of sorts called "Triviaverse" which focused more on real-world knowledge than fictional content to offer brain teasers to its users.

It was previously promised by Netflix that it would expand its Interactive Specials by as much as half in the future, especially as it is one of the most unique experiences available on the platform for its subscribers. However, its Interactive Specials did not last long, and the company is turning its back on its development and availability on the platform for now, with only four titles to remain.