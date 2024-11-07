Tim Cook Congratulates Donald Trump, But Does This Mean Apple's Getting US Support?

The CEO of the world's second-largest company, Tim Cook, has expressed his compliments to the recent winner of the 2024 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump, showing his support for the upcoming administration. In Cook's message, he said that he is looking forward to what Trump's government will bring, positioning Apple in an advantageous position for the future.

Leaders of other tech companies have also congratulated Donald Trump on winning his re-election bid this 2024, but most of these executives have seen their run-ins with the former President, especially from three years ago.

Tim Cook Congratulates Donald Trump on Election Win

Tim Cook has published a congratulatory message (via X) for Donald Trump's recent win in his re-election campaign in the latest 2024 US elections, with the Apple CEO celebrating with the next leader of the country. Here, he expressed how he and Apple are looking forward to working with Trump and his administration once he officially obtains the power and returns to the White House.

Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 6, 2024

Apple remains one of America's leading companies, and Cook has previously been revealed to have had a conversation with Donald Trump regarding the Cupertino company's woes over at the EU.

Other tech companies in the country also expressed their commendations for Trump's comeback win in the 2024 elections, with the likes of X's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Satya Nadella, and more.

Is Apple Positioning Itself for US Support?

This congratulatory message by Cook is one way of showing support for Trump and his administration's future ventures, but it also comes off as a way to position Apple to have a fruitful relationship with the next President. It is known that Cook and Trump previously had an interaction during the campaign season where the Apple CEO talked to Trump about their problems over at the EU, with the politician promising him to take care of business should he win the election.

Donald Trump and Tim Cook

One of the most recent revelations made by Donald Trump, when he was still campaigning, was in a podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, with the politician claiming that he received a call from Apple's CEO. It was shared by Trump that Cook and Cupertino are now facing a $17 billion EU fine, with the former President saying that once he is the United States leader, he would not allow others to take advantage of American companies.

However, during Trump's first term as the US President, there have been various conflicts of interest between the politician and the Apple CEO, particularly as the previous administration's focus was to tighten the country's borders. Cook disagreed with Trump's rousing decision, saying that Apple is 'pro' immigration and it has seen significant developments thanks to foreigners who worked with Cupertino.

Previously, the Apple CEO also pleaded to Donald Trump regarding a peaceful stepping down after the infamous Capitol siege that took place in Washington, following the politician's re-election bid loss to POTUS Biden. Most recently, Trump revealed that Cook went to him to discuss Apple's problems in the EU, with the tech executive now congratulating him and looking forward to their future engagements under Trump's leadership.